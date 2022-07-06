Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 06 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 17:50
17:58 Marmolada, procuratore Trento: "Non si cerchi agnello sacrificale"

17:50 Covid Roma, Rezza: "Concerto Maneskin? Rischio c'è, serve buonsenso"

17:43 Tragedia a Sharm el Sheikh, morto bimbo palermitano di 6 anni

17:35 Vaiolo scimmie, Oms: "Europa epicentro, molti casi non rilevati"

17:21 Covid oggi Lazio, 11.257 contagi e 7 morti. A Roma 5.467 casi

17:20 Vicesindaco Scavuzzo, 'nuova sede Syngenta conferma ruolo strategico Milano'

17:19 Covid oggi Lombardia, 13.681 contagi e 12 morti: a Milano 1.755 casi

17:18 Pamplona, torna la corsa dei tori annullata per il Covid

17:17 Sanità, Ambrosi (Fdi): "Su standard pulizia provincia Trento prima con mia mozione"

17:15 Paglino, 'applichiamo sostenibilità anche a risorse umane'

17:05 Omicidio ambasciatore Attanasio, missione Ros in Congo per interrogare 5 arrestati

16:55 Battistoni, 'a breve banca dati certificata per scambi commerciali bio'

comunicato stampa

Array Appoints Chris Olivier as North American Chief Commercial Officer

06 luglio 2022 | 14.12
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Mr. Olivier brings world-class commercial, client and B2B leadership to Array.

TORONTO, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Array Marketing ("Array"), the market leader in end-to-end in-store merchandising solutions, today announced that it has appointed Chris Olivier as North American Chief Commercial Officer.

Chris is a skilled commercial executive from the retail services industry, having held leadership roles in multiple retail sales, marketing and activation companies. Chris is results and growth oriented, with a track record of creating strong client relationships and delivering exceptional outcomes for them. With over 20 years of global leadership in retail marketing, Chris has strong familiarity with Array's business from his many years in adjacent retail service companies.

Most recently, Chris was CEO at SPAR Group, a retail merchandising, field sales, installation, remodel and reset business. While at SPAR, Chris led the agency through significant growth by creating enhanced customer value.

Prior to that, Chris held the role of President for both Omnicom and Advantage Solutions. At Omnicom he was responsible for multiple businesses in field marketing, outsourced sales, shopper marketing and experiential marketing globally a number of blue-chip companies, such as L'Oreal, Walmart and Unilever. At Advantage Solutions, Chris drove superior execution of client projects, while creating value-added services in retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services.

"I'm truly excited to join the team at Array", states Chris. "Array is poised for accelerated growth and I'm really looking forward to leading Array's exceptional commercial team in North America. We have a unique opportunity to deliver meaningful and differentiated services and solutions to our clients."

"I'm thrilled to welcome Chris to Array", said Steve Kremser, CEO of Array. "Chris brings to Array deep B2B commercial leadership experience combined with a track record of delivering outstanding value and high-quality execution for clients. Chris has worked with leading global brands to deliver their merchandising and in-store experiential needs.  Chris' leadership will help enable our already strong commercial team to further accelerate growth."

Array is the global leader in in-store merchandising services, solutions and experiences for many of the world's most iconic retailers and brands. For over 40 years, clients of Array have enjoyed an unparalleled experience with Array's creative solutions, global reach, sustainability leadership and exceptional client services. In short, Array creates amazing retail experiences. Array is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and employs more than 1,800 employees with operations in Canada, USA, Mexico, China, Singapore, Poland, UK, France, and Germany.

Michael Kyritsis, (416) 892-2534, mkyritsis@arraymarketing.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1852407/Array_Marketing_Array_Appoints_Chris_Olivier_as_North_American_C.jpg 

