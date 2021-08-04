Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 04 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 17:58
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:53 Covid Tokyo oggi, record contagi per variante Delta

17:42 Meghan Markle compie 40 anni, cosa ha chiesto per il suo compleanno

17:41 Tokyo 2020, medagliere: Italia nona e Cina leader

17:37 Welfare, a settembre terzo congresso Meritocrazia Italia

17:30 Maneskin e Iggy Pop insieme per 'I wanna be your slave'

17:14 Covid oggi Fvg, 133 contagi: bollettino 4 agosto

17:07 Terza dose vaccino, Oms chiede una moratoria

16:42 Studente morto a Pisa, nessun colpo di pistola sul cadavere

16:36 Covid oggi Emilia-Romagna, 495 contagi e un decesso: bollettino 4 agosto

16:30 Superbonus 110%, arriva il modello unico Cila: le novità

16:18 **Digitale: al G20 Trieste prima dimostrazione comunicazione quantistica anti hacker**

15:47 Green Pass Italia, Crisanti: "Su autobus meglio mascherina Ffp2"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI

04 agosto 2021 | 17.55
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HOUSTON, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials has successfully challenged a lithium-ion battery technology patent held by Samsung SDI. In a final written decision, the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board held that all of the challenged claims were invalid for multiple reasons.

The board's decision broadly enables manufacturers to use Trinohex Ultra™ in the United States for their lithium-ion battery electrolyte formulations.

To date, Ascend's global efforts to invalidate Samsung SDI's patent family have been successful, with favorable decisions in China and the U.S., with actions pending in other jurisdictions.

"We are pleased that the board saw the merits of our case against an overly broad and restrictive patent," said Dan Burke, Ascend's intellectual property attorney. "The board agreed that the scope of the existing patent was too broad and that its claims were invalid in view of earlier well-known additives."

Ascend's Trinohex Ultra is a globally available, non-hazardous electrolyte additive that improves battery life and overall performance, especially in extreme conditions. Independent testing has shown Trinohex Ultra to be effective in reducing harmful gas generation by over 25% and protecting both current and next-generation lithium-ion battery cathodes from degradation.

"We have tested batteries containing Trinohex Ultra across different cathodes, voltages and electrolyte chemistries," said David McNeece, Ascend's business manager for battery chemistry. "Across the board, Trinohex Ultra outperforms competing additives – displaying superior performance in gas generation and capacity retention, which leads to longer-lasting and higher performing batteries in all conditions."  

Ascend is a fully integrated producer of high-performance polymers, fibers and specialty chemicals used in automotive, electrical and electronic, consumer and industrial products globally.

About Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with nine global manufacturing facilities in the United States, Europe and China. Our 2,600-person global workforce makes the plastics, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.

Learn more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com.

Contact: Ally Jahn, +1 713-210-9809, ajahn@ascendmaterials.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1326397/ASCEND_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Chimica_E_Farmacia Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA U.S. Patent Trial against Samsung SDI Samsung SDI all
Vedi anche
News to go
Tokyo 2020, Italia oro ciclismo su pista con super Ganna
News to go
Cybersicurezza, via libera al decreto in Senato
News to go
Papa: "No compromessi sul Vangelo, non è merce da contrattare"
Tokyo 2020
Pellegrini eletta membro Cio: "Ho rotto tanto le balle agli atleti italiani..." - Video
News to go
Vaccino covid, verso terza dose in diversi paesi
News to go
Blitz dei Nas negli stabilimenti balneari, uno su tre irregolare
News to go
Amministrative 2021, si vota il 3 e 4 ottobre
Olimpiadi
Tokyo 2020, Tamberi atterra a Fiumicino: applausi e abbracci - Video
News to go
Covid Italia, crolla il tasso di positività
News to go
Incentivi auto, bonus in arrivo anche per l'usato
News to go
Pochi soldi, frenata per le vacanze degli europei
News to go
Consob, aumenta la ricchezza degli italiani
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza