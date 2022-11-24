Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 24 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 21:26
At CIIE opening, Trina Solar chairman Gao talks about path to net zero emissions

24 novembre 2022 | 16.05
SHANGHAI, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hongqiao International Opening-up Hub is becoming an important staging post for allocating high-end global resources and a bridge linking international and domestic markets, says Gao Jifan, chairman of the international photovoltaics leader Trina Solar.

Gao made the remarks in a video message to the Hongqiao International Opening-up Hub Building Forum & HUB Conference, a parallel session of the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, part of the fifth China International Import Expo in Shanghai, which was held from Nov 5 to 10.

The forum, held under the theme "Shared future with opening-up", brought together prominent international scholars and industry leaders for a robust discussion that focused on building a hub to bridge domestic and international markets.

Trina Solar is keen on working more closely with the Hongqiao International CBD in the fields of PV products and systems, smart energy and carbon neutrality, Gao said. In doing so it can build a world-leading industrial center of PV smart energy based in Shanghai that serves both domestic and international markets, and that draws on Trina Solar's expertise in contributing to the country's efforts to attain carbon neutrality, he said.

Trina Solar is a recognized leader in the PV industry, and at this year's CIIE it once again demonstrated its global reach and influence. Founded in 1997, Trina Solar has recruited high-level international management and R&D talent from more than 60 countries and regions, and it employs more than 23,000 people worldwide. It has a presence in more than 150 countries and regions, with regional headquarters in: Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Fremont, California; Miami, Florida; Singapore; and Tokyo. Among the locations of its offices are: Madrid, Rome and Sydney, and it has manufacturing plants in Thailand and Vietnam.

Trina Solar is passionate about innovation and promoting industrial progress and development, and is committed to achieving not only China's carbon neutrality goal, but global net-zero goals as well.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/at-ciie-opening-trina-solar-chairman-gao-talks-about-path-to-net-zero-emissions-301686899.html

