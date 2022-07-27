Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 27 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 10:41
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:36 Elezioni 2022, Salvini: "Italiani sceglieranno premier con il loro voto"

10:23 Forza Italia, deputata Sessa lascia partito

10:04 E' morta Celina Seghi, prima 'regina' dello sci: aveva 102 anni

09:58 Trimestre Unicredit oltre le attese, al rialzo obiettivi 2022

09:55 Covid arriva in Micronesia, oltre 1000 contagi in primo focolaio

09:42 Guerra Ucraina, Kiev: morti 40.070 soldati Russia

09:27 Ucraina, Minniti: "Pezzo fondamentale della partita si gioca nel Mediterraneo"

09:24 Ucraina, Guerini: "Italia chiara su suo posizionamento"

09:22 Prezzo benzina e diesel, oggi nuovo calo in Italia

09:20 Di Maio: "Futuro governo segua su Ucraina linea euro-atlantica"

09:20 Diritti umani, Asmae dachan ad 'Amore Festival'

09:08 M5S, Conte: "Due mandati? Non mando in soffitta chi difende nostri ideali"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

AUTOCRYPT's Smart-Billing EV Charger "Q Charger" Receives OCPP 1.6 Certification

27 luglio 2022 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive cybersecurity and mobility solutions provider AUTOCRYPT announced that its smart-billing EV charger "Q Charger" has received the Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) 1.6 certification issued by the Open Charge Alliance. 

At a charging speed of 3.3 kW, AUTOCRYPT's Q Charger (model: ACO-100 BTW) is a Level 1 EV charger equipped with a 110-240 V standard charging cable compatible with all electric vehicles, and easily installable onto any wall outlet. 

The Q Charger is a charger designed for shared usage, and users can scan the unique QR code located on each charger via AUTOCRYPT's charger information app, after which payment will be processed within the app using the registered payment card. The charger's built-in authentication module securely verifies the user's identity and payment status before approval for charging. All payments will then be received by the charge point operator (CPO) or the owner of the charger, who is responsible for the electricity bill. 

"Our goal is twofold: Make chargers more available and make the charging experience more enjoyable for EV owners. For the millions of residents here in Korea who live in apartments, a lack of chargers has been a critical barrier to EV adoption. Deploying our smart-billing chargers in apartment and office buildings is a fast and efficient way to bring reliable EV charging to those who need it," said Daniel ES Kim, CEO of AUTOCRYPT. "Furthermore, the OCPP 1.6 certification validates the safety, security, and durability of our chargers. We look forward to enhancing charging availability in shared parking spaces across the globe." 

AUTOCRYPT's Q Charger project is a sub-component of its comprehensive EV information and charging platform EVIQ, an integrated digital platform that connects EV owners and CPOs through big data, enhancing the experience of both EV charging and charging station management. 

To find out more about AUTOCRYPT's Q Charger and EVIQ, contact global@autocrypt.io

About AUTOCRYPT 

AUTOCRYPT is the leading player in automotive and smart mobility security technologies, paving the way for Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems (C-ITS) and autonomous driving through a multi-layered, holistic approach. Through security solutions for V2X, V2G (including PnC security), in-vehicle systems, and fleet management, AUTOCRYPT ensures that security is prioritized and optimized before vehicles hit the road.  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1865734/AUTOCRYPT.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Ambiente Energia Energia Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT its smart billing EV Charger Smart billing its smart billing EV Charger Q Charger
Vedi anche
News to go
Cassa integrazione quando si superano i 35 gradi
News to go
Spazio, Russia via da Iss dopo il 2024
News to go
Conti pubblici, Franco: "Deficit inferiore alle stime"
News to go
Scontro tra barche all'Argentario, due indagati
News to go
Grano Ucraina, apre il centro di coordinamento in Turchia
News to go
‘Ndrangheta, collusione cosche-imprenditori: 12 arresti
News to go
Gas, von der Leyen: "Bene accordo"
News to go
Ispra, nel 2021 il consumo più alto di suolo degli ultimi 10 anni
News to go
Telemarketing, arriva nuovo registro opposizioni
News to go
Elezioni 2022, Letta: "A destra solo liti, se vincono durano un mese"
News to go
Cinema, è morto Paul Sorvino
News to go
Ucraina, ancora missili russi su Odessa
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza