Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 13 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 21:17
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:35 Roma, Raggi: "Unica in grado di far correre 'macchina' amministrativa"

20:16 Vaccini, doppia dose efficace al 96,82% contro i decessi

20:06 Covid Veneto oggi, 771 contagi e un morto: bollettino 13 agosto

19:50 Covid Liguria oggi, 158 contagi e nessun decesso: bollettino 13 agosto

19:42 Gino Strada, padre Zanotelli: "Ho perso un grande amico"

19:37 Covid Piemonte oggi, 280 contagi e nessun decesso: bollettino 13 agosto

19:18 Covid Campania oggi, 622 contagi e 8 morti: bollettino del 13 agosto

19:02 Covid, Sileri: "Contagi in salita, ma non è uno tsunami"

18:38 Covid Sicilia oggi, 1.101 contagi e 13 morti: bollettino 13 agosto

18:12 Recovery, dall'Ue primo bonifico all'Italia

18:05 Covid oggi Lombardia, 661 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 13 agosto

17:56 Covid Lazio oggi, 613 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 13 agosto

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

BE OPEN and Cumulus Announce Final Winners of their International Student Design Competition in Support of UN's SDGs

13 agosto 2021 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching the SDG programme, former UN Secretary-General Ban-Ki Moon encouraged young people to take action: "Be a global citizen. Act with passion and compassion. Help us make this world safer and more sustainable today and for the generations that will follow us." BE OPEN and Cumulus too strongly believe in the creative potential of younger people and their ability to look at the world with fresh eyes and to come up with ideas no one has found before.

"Design for Sustainable Cities" collected hundreds of submissions from students and graduates of art, design, architecture and media disciplines worldwide. The competition aims to encourage creation of innovative solutions for more sustainable cities. The focus of the competition is the United Nations' SDG11: Sustainable Cities and Communities

In addition to the Main Prize (€5,000) and Safe City Prize (€2,000) awarded at the decision of the international expert jury, there are two more prizes:

An online vote defined the Public Vote Prize winner (€2,000) – congratulations go to Catalina Mutis Gutiérrez, Universidad de los Andes, Colombia. Catalina is an architecture graduate from Bogota; her Innovation Laboratory projects gathered over 5000 votes. Innovation Laboratory is an urban renovation project which allows experimentation in areas of architecture such as housing, public space and an innovation center in a disused historical block of Bogotá.

The awardee of the Founder's Choice Prize has been selected by BE OPEN Founder Elena Baturina: €3,000 go to Dharan Koruduvar of CEPT University, India. Dharan is taking a Bachelor course in Urban Design. Sva: A Vision of Self-sustenance pivots on the link between city, food and productive landscapes. Dharan proposes to design and introduce an 'ideal sector' for producing food on an everyday basis that deals with waste, water, energy, food on its own, and therefore is sustainable and self-sufficient.

Elena Baturina, Founder of BE OPEN, commented on her choice: "I was amazed at the depth of the research conducted for the project. It takes a lot of commitment and determination to tackle an issue of such importance and scale. And I find the passion behind designing a sustainable solution for one's home town so very endearing. BE OPEN will further make every effort to make sure all these solutions are seen and heard by those able to make them our common sustainable reality."

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita Ambiente Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza this world safer Cumulus Announce Final Winners of their terra world
Vedi anche
News to go
Recovery, dall'Ue primo bonifico all'Italia
News to go
Morto Gino Strada, fondatore di Emergency
News to go
Caldo, notti insonni per 12 milioni di italiani
News to go
Governo e Parlamento in ferie
News to go
Caldo record da bollino rosso
News to go
Afghanistan, i Talebani avanzano
News to go
Incendi Sicilia, ancora bollino rosso
News to go
Covid, 8 posti di lavoro persi su 10 sono autonomi
News to go
Caldo record, come proteggere cani e gatti
News to go
Allarme Coldiretti: falsi Asiago, mortadella Bologna e Parmesan in Cile
News to go
Videogiochi, asta da record per Super Mario 64
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, tasso di positività al 3,3%
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza