Lunedì 12 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 17:07
BioAgilytix Welcomes Amanda L. Hays, Ph.D. To Team As Scientific Officer

12 luglio 2021 | 14.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DURHAM, N.C., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioAgilytix, a leading bioanalytical laboratory specializing in large molecule bioanalysis, welcomes Amanda L. Hays, Ph.D. to its team as Scientific Officer. Dr. Hays will provide consultative support to our clients and scientific advisory services to the BioAgilytix team in the development and implementation of strategies for bioanalytical assay development and regulated assay validation.

Amanda Hays - Scientific Officer

"I am beyond excited to join the world-class scientific team at BioAgilytix," said Dr. Hays. "BioAgilytix already has such a great reputation in the field, and I look forward to continuing to support clients in their pursuit of bringing life-saving drugs to market."  

Dr. Hays offers more than a decade of lab experience in multiple fields, including pharmacology, drug metabolism, immunoassays, immunogenicity, biomarkers and flow cytometry. She has particular expertise leading clients from pre-clinical through phase III clinical trials and post-marketing studies. Prior to joining BioAgilytix, she served as Director of Bioanalytical Science at PRA Health Sciences, where she provided global scientific leadership and technical guidance for PRA's large molecule bioanalytical laboratory. Dr. Hays is the Vice Chair of the AAPS Biomarkers and Precision Medicine Community and has held several volunteer leadership positions through the AAPS in the last several years. She earned her Ph.D. in Pharmacology from the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, KS.

"We are ecstatic to have Amanda join our team. Her broad expertise in large molecule bioanalysis, prior CRO experience, and industry presence will be a great value to our clients as we work to help them bring therapeutics to patients," said Dr. Jim McNally, Chief Scientific Officer of BioAgilytix.

About BioAgilytixBioAgilytix is a leading bioanalytical testing laboratory specializing in large molecule bioanalysis. With laboratory locations in North Carolina's Research Triangle area, the Cambridge area of Massachusetts, and Hamburg, Germany, BioAgilytix provides PK, immunogenicity, biomarkers, and cell-based assay services supporting the development and release testing of biologics across a number of industries and disease states.

BioAgilytix offers assay development, validation, and sample analysis under non-GLP, GLP, and GCP, as well as GMP quality control testing (i.e. product release testing, stability testing, etc.). BioAgilytix also offers diagnostic testing services at its CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited Boston laboratory.

BioAgilytix's team of highly experienced scientific and QA professionals ensures high-quality science, data integrity and regulatory compliance through all phases of clinical development. BioAgilytix is a trusted partner to many top global pharmaceutical and biotech companies. For more information, visit www.bioagilytix.com.

Media Contact:Pam O'ConnorBioAgilytix919-621-1230pam.oconnor@bioagilytix.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1560442/Hays_Amanda_Photo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1278852/BioAgilytix_Logo.jpg

