Biopharma Leaders Connect at Veeva R&D and Quality Summit to Advance Innovation for the Industry and Patients

Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, GSK, LEO Pharma, Recordati, Syneos Health and more share learnings on driving efficiency across the product development lifecycle

BARCELONA, Spain, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that leaders from Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, GSK, LEO Pharma, Recordati, and Syneos Health are among the speakers at Veeva R&D and Quality Summit, June 6-7 in Madrid, Spain. Industry innovators will share how they leverage next-generation solutions to drive efficiencies that help deliver better patient outcomes.

Veeva R&D and Quality Summit will bring together more than 750 industry professionals to participate in over 40 sessions. Attendees will learn about strategies for developing the foundation for clinical operations and data in patient-centric trials, elevating quality management beyond compliance, streamlining regulatory processes, and improving oversight and efficiency in safety.

Featured keynotes and panel discussions include:

"Our top priority is helping the industry deliver innovation that ensures the best possible outcomes for patients," says Rik Van Mol, senior vice president of Veeva Development Cloud. "Veeva R&D and Quality Summit offers industry leaders an ideal forum to connect, exchange ideas, and share strategies that will drive the industry forward."

The event is open exclusively to life sciences professionals. Register and stay up to date on the agenda and program details at veeva.com/eu/Summit.

