Mercoledì 24 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 13:11
Biopharma Leaders Connect at Veeva R&D and Quality Summit to Advance Innovation for the Industry and Patients

24 maggio 2023 | 13.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, GSK, LEO Pharma, Recordati, Syneos Health and more share learnings on driving efficiency across the product development lifecycle

BARCELONA, Spain, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that leaders from Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, GSK, LEO Pharma, Recordati, and Syneos Health are among the speakers at Veeva R&D and Quality Summit, June 6-7 in Madrid, Spain. Industry innovators will share how they leverage next-generation solutions to drive efficiencies that help deliver better patient outcomes.

Veeva R&D and Quality Summit will bring together more than 750 industry professionals to participate in over 40 sessions. Attendees will learn about strategies for developing the foundation for clinical operations and data in patient-centric trials, elevating quality management beyond compliance, streamlining regulatory processes, and improving oversight and efficiency in safety.

Featured keynotes and panel discussions include:

"Our top priority is helping the industry deliver innovation that ensures the best possible outcomes for patients," says Rik Van Mol, senior vice president of Veeva Development Cloud. "Veeva R&D and Quality Summit offers industry leaders an ideal forum to connect, exchange ideas, and share strategies that will drive the industry forward."

The event is open exclusively to life sciences professionals. Register and stay up to date on the agenda and program details at veeva.com/eu/Summit.

Additional Information

To register for Veeva R&D and Quality Summit visit: veeva.com/eu/Summit Learn more about Veeva Development Cloud: veeva.com/eu/DevelopmentCloudConnect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Contact:

Jeremy WhittakerVeeva Systems+49-695-095-5486jeremy.whittaker@veeva.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/4050205/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/biopharma-leaders-connect-at-veeva-rd-and-quality-summit-to-advance-innovation-for-the-industry-and-patients-301833114.html

