Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 30 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 16:47
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:59 Ucraina, Biden: "Annessioni Russia fraudolente, nuove sanzioni"

16:23 Covid oggi Lombardia, 6.252 contagi e 12 morti. A Milano 592 casi

16:17 Covid oggi Emilia Romagna, 3.013 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 30 settembre

16:14 Rula Jebreal: "Meloni? Non volevo evidenziare vicenda familiare ma sua propaganda"

16:08 Covid oggi Italia, 34.479 contagi e 38 morti: bollettino 30 settembre

16:00 Putin attacca Usa: "Hanno creato precedente usando armi nucleari"

15:54 Rula Jebreal, Conte: "Fango contro Meloni"

15:49 Gas, l'Europa prova a superare il caso Germania. Ma è troppo lenta

15:48 "Russia! Russia! Russia!", l'urlo di Putin - Video

15:40 Annessioni Russia, Zelensky: "Presentata domanda adesione rapida a Nato"

15:24 Annessioni Russia, Meloni: "Putin minaccia sicurezza Europa"

15:15 Annessioni Russia, Ue: "Non saranno mai riconosciute"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Blink500 ProX: Saramonic Unveils the Upgraded 2.4GHz Wireless Microphone System

30 settembre 2022 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saramonic releases its Blink500 ProX wireless microphone system which is the upgraded version of classic Blink500 Pro system. As a reliable wireless microphone system, the Blink500 ProX is not only equipped with extraordinary 2.4GHz transmission technology, a bigger OLED screen for vital information, and extra operation time but can also be used out of the box, ensuring content creators have better recording experiences and make their audio pieces into the next level. Here is some information users should know about the Blink500 ProX.

Advanced 2.4GHz Transmission and Frequency-Hopping Technology Audio

The Blink500 ProX's advanced 2.4GHz transmission and frequency-hopping technology enable users to record crisp audio at distances of up to 100 meters for extremely stable operation even in areas with high RF activity.

Upgraded Function Improvements

Boasting up to 84dB signal-to-noise ratio, 48KHz sampling rate, and 20-20KHz frequency response, each Blink500 ProX transmitter captures pure and clear sound with virtually no background noise. Thanks to 8s ultra-low latency, users can realize online communication is easier and more reliable than before. Additionally, it can handle two transmitters at once, with selectable mono or stereo modes for easy audio editing in post-production.

Wide Compatibility & Long Battery Life

The microphone system can run for 10 hours and the charging case can support another 20-30 hours, the Blink500 ProX is ready to handle a whole day of recording. Using the TRS/TRRS cables and smartphone adapter cables, the Blink500 ProX can connect to DSLRs, mixers, modern computers, smartphones, tablets, and so much more. The powerful and practical features of Blink500 ProX make it an ideal tool for content creators.

About Saramonic

Headquartered in China, Saramonic is a professional audio equipment solution company, focusing on producing microphones, mixers, headphones, etc. Saramonic has been through over a decade of R&D design and operation, selling products all over the world and enjoying great popularity worldwide for quality products and services. Saramonic is a game changer in audio for the consumer and professional markets and devotes itself to creating high-quality audio products that inspire content creators. Visit https://www.saramonic.com/ for more information.

Contact InformationDiana WuSales Directorinfo@saramonic.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1874942/1.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza wireless Microphone system wireless rete wireless system which
Vedi anche
News to go
Bollette luce, nuova stangata
News to go
Droga, traffico stupefacenti tra Basilicata e Puglia: arresti
News to go
Maltempo Campania, esonda torrente
X Factor 2022, la prima volta di Matteo Orsi e le lacrime - Video
X Factor 2022, pubblico in delirio per i Disco Club Paradiso - Video
News to go
Ucraina, Putin ha firmato decreti annessione a Russia nuovi territori
News to go
Uragano Ian in Florida, vittime e danni
News to go
Smart working, boom nel Nord-est: report Inapp
News to go
Ucraina, Kiev: "Oltre 100mila soldati già mobilitati in Russia"
News to go
Formula 1, oggi le prove libere del Gran premio di Singapore
News to go
Morte Coolio, mistero su decesso del rapper
News to go
Seul: "Corea del Nord ha lanciato due missili balistici"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza