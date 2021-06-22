Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 22 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 09:20
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:12 Meloni vs Speranza: "Sua gestione è disastro"

09:03 Caldo africano, temperature record sull'Italia: il meteo della settimana

08:55 Mascherine all'aperto, stop in zona bianca: regole

08:47 Minori stranieri non accompagnati, rapporto choc di Save The Children

08:11 "Sono gay": il coming out di Nassib, primo giocatore Nfl

08:10 Vaccini Covid, 92% di efficacia per il cubano Abdala

07:59 Covid, allarme Oms: "Nei Paesi poveri vaccini stanno finendo"

07:15 Mascherine all'aperto, stop dal 28 giugno in zona bianca

23:04 Euro 2020, Belgio e la super-Danimarca agli ottavi

22:48 Migranti, nuovo sbarco a Lampedusa

22:30 Covid, Salvini: "Ho prenotato il vaccino per lunedì prossimo"

21:25 Euro 2020, Uefa: "Finale si gioca a Londra, sede non cambia"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

bloXmove Mobility Blockchain Platform: The Future Of Mobility

22 giugno 2021 | 09.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

DUBLIN, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- bloXmove makes decentralized mobility possible. In today's fragmented and complex mobility industry, both consumers and providers face daily challenges. Whether it is juggling multiple apps on the consumer side or managing target groups on the supplier side. Our vision at bloXmove is to make traveling more provider as well as customer friendly by forming an alliance in which mobility providers work collaboratively. The company wants to enable operators to offer their users a seamless journey including different means of mobility with just one ticket.

bloXmove's Mobility Blockchain Platform offers the technical solution for building such an underlying network. Our highly specialized distributed ledger technology combined with decentralized identities (DID) offers mobility service providers a fully automated integrated infrastructure for all transactions: from identifying customers, to concluding contracts and balancing bookings with the various partners. All of this secure, transparent and in real-time.

The technical solution - based on Ethereum, Corda and digital identities - is unique and has been developed in a test environment together with Daimler Mobility AG and a strong collective of highly specialized experts like 51nodes, Spherity, Riddle&Code.

The advantages of the decentralized bloXmove solution are obvious: together, small as well as large providers can offer "urban mobility" to their customers in an ecosystem with each other's asset groups. No one is aggregated, no one loses their customer interface. Even better, through the automation, standardization and integration that the Mobility Blockchain Platform enables in the background, each provider can focus more on their valuable customer relationships.

Collaboration in a decentralized way – that's the future of mobility.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1537902/bloXmove_blockchain_platform.mp4

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro ICT Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT ICT Auto_E_Motori fornitore d'accesso providers as well as providers face daily challenges
Vedi anche
News To Go
Minori stranieri non accompagnati, rapporto choc di Save The Children
News to go
Vertice Draghi-Merkel, rapporto solido tra Italia e Germania
Galli-Storace, scintille ad Agorà sulle mascherine
Euro 2020, la giornalista Rai sommersa dai tifosi
Incendi nel palermitano, a fuoco diversi ettari di bosco
Strage Ardea: palloncini lasciati volare in cielo per ultimo saluto a David e Daniel
Droga, 6 tonnellate di hashish su veliero: 3 arresti
Draghi: "Vaccinazione eterologa funziona, la faccio martedì"
Di Battista: "Conte? Sa che per convincermi non servono poltrone"
Palù: "Vaccini mRna molto efficaci contro varianti covid"
Animali, le 10 regole 'salva vacanza' con gli amici a 4 zampe
Europei 2020, maxi sequestro piattaforme pirata online
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza