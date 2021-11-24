Cerca nel sito
 
24 novembre 2021
11.32
comunicato stampa

Blue Boson: Environmental engineering and energy efficiency

24 novembre 2021 | 11.32
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WARSAW, Poland, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The environment is becoming a higher priority for the society, than the economy. The current policy of the European Union, which must address an energy crisis of unprecedented proportions, is a prime example of such approach in action. But can we reconcile these two aspects?

Blue Boson's 25 years of environmental technology research and development, as well as global experience, show how to effectively bridge the worlds of environmental engineering with energy efficiency. Despite the fact that innovation is growing at a hyperbolic rate, and the pace at which new solutions are implemented in industrial production is reminiscent of a different era, one that belongs in the past; some entrepreneurs understand the need for change and steer their efforts in that direction. Businesses which have taken such approach include: Dear Wise Earth Costa Rica SRL, Evertis Ibérica SA and Selenis Portugal SA, companies that are part of the IMG Group, and the Polish Zespół Elektrowni Pątnów-Adamów-Konin SA.

These companies are showing the world how to address the global challenge of climate change. In fact, they joined forces with Blue Boson and developed solutions that were discussed at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow on October 31, 2021. Blue Boson focuses on increasing environmental defenses and energy efficiency by utilizing quantum physics in processing of gases, fuels and liquids: including chemically-free water.

Through environmental engineering that utilizes its flagship Blue Boson Effector® technology, the IMG Group has successfully implemented the first company-wide project to increase the efficiency of its cooling and steam circuits. The technology has been operational since May 2021, and generated saving of 50,010 Nm3 in natural gas at its industrial facilities in Portugal, over the first 3 months. This represents almost 7% reduction in average annual natural gas consumption. In addition, greenhouse gas emissions have decreased by 108 tons during this period. The companies have agreed to further develop their partnership by implementing the solution across all process circuits at their industrial facilities in Portugal, all of Europe, as well as North and South America.

The companies are looking to improve the environmental footprint of the IMG Group to the point, where they can actually contribute to the restoration of the environment and the rebuilding of the ecosystems in which they operate. They want to deliver products at the lowest possible environmental cost in terms of CO₂ emissions, energy consumption and water footprint.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1695797/BlueBoson.jpg

