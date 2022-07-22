Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 22 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 13:16
comunicato stampa

Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourão Visits GWM's Brazil Factory, L.E.M.O.N. DHT Wins High Praise

22 luglio 2022 | 17.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BAODING, China, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 5 Brazil time, Hamilton Mourão, the Vice President of Brazil, visited GWM's Brazil factory in Iracemápolis and spoke highly on L.E.M.O.N. Dedicated Hybrid Technology (DHT).

Nelita Michel, Mayor of Iracemápolis, also attended this visiting activity. On the site, technical experts introduced GWM's leading intelligent and new energy technologies to visitors, especially the unique L.E.M.O.N. DHT. Then, the GWM Brazil team gave a comprehensive introduction to the investment planning and overall layout of GWM in Brazil.

"We have entered the era of the knowledge economy. So, technological advancement is what will take the vogue in terms of increasing the GDP of any country, and Brazil needs to move in that direction. This will generate quality jobs and bring more innovation. Today I saw the future here," said Mourão.

That day, he also experienced the HAVAL H6 prototype equipped with L.E.M.O.N. DHT powertrain and provided positive comments on the car.

"The car is wonderful. But it's not just the electric issue. The point is that the technology embedded in it is cutting edge technology. There is much more than the engine there," said Mourão.

Before this activity, GWM held the first media salon on L.E.M.O.N. DHT via live streaming. Many Brazilian media showed great enthusiasm and attention to this technology.

"GWM is one of China's largest private car manufacturer with the world's best hybrid and electric vehicles," TAKATA Car Xperience, Brazilian professional auto review media, commented.

L.E.M.O.N. DHT is a highly integrated, high-efficiency, multi-mode petrol-electric hybrid system. Adopting dual-motor hybrid technology with an efficient hybrid engine, the technology keeps a optimum efficiency-performance balance at speeds and in scenarios.

The vehicle equipped with the technology, such as HAVAL H6 model launched in Thailand market, can perform scenario-based smart switching, which achieves not only low fuel consumption but also high performance. In urban operating conditions, the system can switch intelligently between EV mode and series mode, which could result in power efficiency. Also, in high-speed working conditions, the engine, driving motor and generator will work together at full load to efficiently power the vehicle.

These models can cover a variety of mobility scenes，which may bring users to lower fuel consumption, stronger power and a more comfortable driving experience.

Currently, the HAVAL H6 equipped with L.E.M.O.N. DHT has already celebrated remarkable sales volume in some markets. According to Ai iT, a Thai media outlet, the sales volume of HAVAL H6 HEV has ranked first in the NEV compact SUV category for six consecutive months in the first half of 2022 in the Thailand market.

In the near future, models equipped with this technology are expected to meet more global consumers in many markets, offering them a brand new driving experience brought by the futuristic L.E.M.O.N. DHT.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1864641/Brazilian_Vice_President_Hamilton_Mour_o_Visits_GWM_s_Brazil_Factory__L_E_M_O_N__DHT_Wins_High_Prais.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
GWM's Brazil factory factory fabbrica L.E.M.O.N. DHT Wins high Praise
