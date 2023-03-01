Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 12:40
comunicato stampa

Cambrex Recognized with CDMO Leadership Awards for 9th Consecutive Year

01 marzo 2023 | 12.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambrex, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced today that it has been recognized with 2023 CDMO Leadership Awards in the categories of Quality, Service, Expertise, and Compatibility. Additionally, Cambrex was selected as a "Champion" in the Service category.  This marks the ninth consecutive year Cambrex has been acknowledged with an award.

 

"Cambrex is honored to be selected by our customers as a leading supplier to the pharmaceutical industry," said Thomas Loewald, Chief Executive Officer at Cambrex. He added, "While we are pleased to be recognized in four categories this year, we are particularly proud to be recognized as a Champion in the Service category, as it reflects our goal to deliver a consistently superior customer experience."

CDMO Leadership Awards results are based on primary market research from Industry Standard Research's Contract Manufacturing Quality Benchmarking surveys. For the 2023 CDMO Leadership Awards, 72 CDMOs were evaluated on 23 performance metrics. Respondents only evaluated companies with which they had worked on an outsourced project within the past 18 months. This level of qualification ensures that ratings come from actual involvement with a business and that companies identified as leaders are backed by experiential data.

"For over a decade, these awards have been the most meaningful for biopharma organizations striving to obtain optimal outcomes from their outsourcing activities. Our research arm, ISR Reports, which only surveys drug sponsors who have worked directly and recently with specific CDMOs, ensures the validity of these results. Our winners are your gold medalists of outsourcing." Louis Garguilo, Chief Editor and Conference Chair, Outsourced Pharma.

Cambrex continues to invest to support its commitment to leadership in pharmaceutical development and manufacturing, including over $100 million in recent capacity expansions and the addition of new services and technical capabilities via the acquisitions of Snapdragon Chemistry and Q1 Scientific.

About Cambrex

Cambrex is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides drug substance, drug product, and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle. With over 40 years of experience and a growing team of over 2,400 experts servicing global clients from North America and Europe, Cambrex is a trusted partner in branded and generic markets for API and finished dosage form development and manufacturing.

Cambrex offers a range of specialized drug substance technologies and capabilities, including continuous flow, controlled substances, solid-state science, material characterization, stability storage, and highly potent APIs. In addition, Cambrex can support conventional dosage forms, including oral solids, semi-solids, and liquids, and has the expertise to manufacture specialty dosage forms such as modified-release, fixed-dose combination, pediatric, bi-layer tablets, stick packs, topicals, controlled substances, sterile, and non-sterile ointments.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1198585/Cambrex_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cambrex-recognized-with-cdmo-leadership-awards-for-9th-consecutive-year-301758657.html

