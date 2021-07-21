Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 21 Luglio 2021
CAPEX.com launches StoX - 0 Commission, unleveraged fractional CFDs on shares

21 luglio 2021 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

- CAPEX.com, leading global multi-licensed broker operated in Europe by Key Way Investments Ltd, enlarges its asset portfolio with much-welcomed new addition.

- StoX gives clients access to trade over 50 of the world's largest US-listed companies, including Apple, Tesla, Microsoft, Facebook, Alibaba, Disney and more.

- The product enables clients to trade without leverage and no swap fees on long (buy) positions.

NICOSIA, Cyprus, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CAPEX.com, the leading global multi-licensed broker operated by Key Way Investments Ltd, launches new product: StoX.

CAPEX.com Logo

Clients can now trade CFDs on over 50 of the world's largest U.S-listed stocks, including Apple, Tesla, Microsoft, Facebook, Alibaba, or Disney, with 0 commission, no leverage, and fractional trading.

The new StoX feature supplements the broker's already impressive list of financial instruments, comprising more than 2.100 CFDs on shares, Forex, indices, ETFs, bonds, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and their proprietary blends.

Christina Koullapi, Executive Director at Key Way Investments Ltd, the company operating CAPEX.com under its CySEC regulation:

"We believe this latest addition to our portfolio comes with several competitive advantages for our clients. First, they won't have to worry anymore about the costs of rolling their transactions from one day to the next, as we completely removed the swap fees for long positions.

Then, with the 1-1 leverage policy, investors can manage their portfolios in a more balanced and transparent way. Additionally, we have included fractional trading for StoX instruments, so they can trade from 0.01 of the share value, further diversifying their investments. As always, the latest product outlines our commitment to continue to shape the future of trading, both regionally and around the world".  

About CAPEX.com

CAPEX.com is a leading global trading platform providing its users with expert insights, tools, and resources to make markets accessible to a worldwide audience and offering a tailor-made trading experience. Its professional trading platforms, robust technological infrastructure, and transparent trading conditions have propelled it as one of the most respectable brokers on the international stage. 

Anchored by a global presence and regional expertise, CAPEX.com holds operating licenses from Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, Abu Dhabi Global Market Financial Services Regulatory Authority, the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Seychelles, and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in South Africa. 

Visit www.capex.com and follow CAPEX.com on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram for more details and insights.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1534723/CAPEX_Logo.jpg

articoli
in Evidenza