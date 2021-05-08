Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 08 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 02:03
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Brevetti vaccini, Draghi: "Deroga a tempo e stop blocco export''

23:37 Draghi e il grido a Big Pharma: "Milioni muoiono senza vaccino"

22:59 Razzo cinese, allerta per le regioni del Centro Sud: "State al chiuso"

22:00 Covid Francia, oggi 19mila contagi e 251 morti: bollettino 7 maggio

21:48 Vaccini, Von der Leyen: "Ragioniamo ma deroga brevetti non risolverà problema"

21:33 Superlega, Uefa: Juve, Real e Barcellona rischiano squalifica

21:31 "In Italia 175mila morti per covid", il report dagli Usa

21:29 Volo da India a Bergamo, dei 6 positivi 5 con variante indiana

20:19 Biden: "Spero di incontrare presto Putin"

19:59 Tagliola sui tempi anche per 'Super Draghi', premier sforbicia l'intervento

19:47 Spionaggio per la Russia, Biot resta in carcere

19:43 Tribunale Brevetti a rischio, Parigi e Monaco possono 'soffiarlo' a Milano

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Carmen Electra and JeffBezos4skin Drop First NFT Collection With Cleavage For Sale

08 maggio 2021 | 02.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carmen Electra recently rocked the NFT community by announcing her first NFT collection in collaboration with decorated NFT collector: @Jeffbezos4skin on TMZ. She will be dropping a series of digital art pieces, including a 1 of 1, exclusive opportunity to own a piece of her body (cleavage area) and use it as a canvas for art, promotional purposes or any other customizable message including logos or company names. To reiterate, this NFT will offer digital real estate on Carmen Electra's cleavage that the highest bidder can customize however they please. This project merges body art with digital art and introduces a new venue for advertising in the NFT space. Also, some of the proceeds from this drop will be donated to The Breast Cancer Research foundation at the Stand Up To Cancer organization.

A unique real estate opportunity! (CNW Group/Foreskin inc.)

Carmen and her agent Darren Prince, CEO of Prince Marketing Group / Prince Digital Group and her manager Thaer Mustafa , loved the idea of an interactive digital art project that provides a personalized value to both collectors and creators that can truly last forever. Further, they pledge to use their expansive networks to market the 1/1 customizable NFT together to ensure a lucrative experience for the auction winner.

Carmen, a woman well-versed in the entertainment industry as a singer/dancer discovered by Prince who then moved on to be an actress on Baywatch and model for Playboy, is very optimistic about NFTs. Unlike most celebrities who enter the space for a quick personal cash-grab, Carmen's attitude towards NFTs is best described as hopeful and committed. On the matter, she stated "My NFTs are not only here to arouse you, but here to make you money, which by the way you will enjoy for much longer than my marriage to Dennis Rodman."

Together, Prince, 4skin and Electra intend to release more revolutionary NFT opportunities similar to what they have called this "Cleavage Real-Estate" project. With the impressive roster of iconic athletes and celebrities represented by Prince Marketing Group, the collection and know-how of JeffBezos4skin and Electra's many assets, anyone with an eye out for NFTs should be paying attention. The drop will be announced on http://carmennft.com .

Follow @carmensnft and @jeffbezos4skin on all social media for more information.

Photo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1505960/Foreskin_inc__Carmen_Electra_and_JeffBezos4skin_Drop_First_NFT_C.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN70917 en US Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero use it as be spettacolo teatrale decorated NFT collector
Vedi anche
Vaccini Italia, Fedriga: "Ipotesi seconda dose in vacanza"
Roma, scoperta discarica abusiva in cantiere edile: due denunce
1 maggio, Fedez: "Rifarei tutto"
Bari, spallata al clan Parisi: eseguite 16 condanne definitive
Vaccini Italia, Gelmini: "Completiamo i più fragili in 2 settimane"
Coprifuoco, Cacciari contro Galli in tv
Messina, operazione antidroga nella roccaforte dello spaccio
Fedez, Ranucci: "Brutta pagina, bene scuse Rai"
Galli: "Zangrillo? Non fa il virologo"
Scienza&Salute: 'allergie, intestino e salute della donna'
Draghi e il lapsus al Senato: "Onorevoli deputati..."
Variante indiana, Crisanti: "Potrebbe sfuggire al vaccino"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza