Venerdì 17 Giugno 2022
Casio to Release Dermatology Camera and Scope in Europe

17 giugno 2022 | 03.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Following Completion of EU Declaration of Conformity to European MDR

TOKYO, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today that the DZ-D100 Dermatology Camera and DZ-S50 Dermatology Scope conformity studies for European Medical Device Regulations (MDR) have been completed and the company has issued its EU Declaration of Conformity. *1 The DZ-D100 and DZ-S50 will launch in Europe in August and are scheduled to be sold by Casio Europe GmbH (Norderstedt, Germany) and Casio Electronics Co. Ltd. (Wembley, UK).

*1 The EU Declaration of Conformity is issued in the name of the manufacturer, Yamagata Casio Co., Ltd.

In Japan, sales of the DZ-D100, a dermatology camera that enables both standard and close-up photography of affected areas of skin, and the D'z IMAGE Viewer, free PC software that facilitates managment of the captured images, launched in May 2019. In March 2020, Casio launched the DZ-S50, a lightweight dermatology scope that facilitates observation of larger areas of skin. Casio is also marketing its products in three other countries—the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand—as part of its efforts to further strengthen its business outside of Japan.

With the EU Declaration of Conformity, the DZ-D100 and DZ-S50 may display the CE mark to indicate that these products meet EU conformity laws and regulations. Having secured this certification, sales in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, * 2 and other European countries will launch in August.

*2 Although the UK exited the EU on January 31, 2020, products sold in the UK may bear this same CE mark until June 2023.

Adding sales in Europe to those in the U.S. and Oceania, Casio is expanding its medical business and contributing to dermatological care around the world.

Additional information:

The upcoming dermatology meetings in Europe exhibited by Casio.

29 June – 1 July 2022 / ExCel, LondonHome page: https://woncaeurope2022.org/en/rcgp

12 July – 16 July 2022 / International Congress Center Munich, MunichHome page: https://fortbildungswoche.de/

7 September – 10 September 2022 / Milano Convention Center, MilanHome page: https://eadvcongress2022.org/congress/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1840303/DzIMAGE.jpg

in Evidenza