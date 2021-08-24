Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 24 Agosto 2021
10:56
comunicato stampa

Casio to Release New EDIFICE Watches Incorporating 6K Carbon Fiber in Collaboration with Scuderia AlphaTauri

24 agosto 2021 | 03.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Color Scheme Featuring Navy Blue Team Color with Fluoro Accents

TOKYO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of new additions to the EDIFICE line of high-performance chronographs based on the brand concept of "Speed and Intelligence." The EQB-1200AT, EFS-S580AT, and EFR-571AT employ a dial made from 6K carbon* and are the third set of collaboration models designed with the Formula OneTM team Scuderia AlphaTauri.*A material woven with filaments that each consist of 6,000 carbon fibers.

Scuderia AlphaTauri is a racing team with many young, up-and-coming drivers. The team's cutting-edge technologies and passionate pursuit of speed are a great match for the EDIFICE brand concept, and Casio has been an official partner since 2016, when the team was known as Scuderia Toro Rosso.

The new EQB-1200AT, EFS-S580AT, and EFR-571AT watches feature a dial made from 6K carbon fiber, inherited from the second collaboration with Scuderia AlphaTauri, which has been well-received. The watches incorporate Formula OneTM technology with watch designs that use the same kind of high-strength carbon fiber as used in racing car wings and floors. The team's navy blue color sets the overall tone, and fluorescent yellow — the color of the clothing worn by crew mechanics after races — highlights key components such as the dial ring, second hand, indicator hand, and stopwatch button, providing the high visibility required for safe work in the paddock and pits.

All three models are water-resistant down to 100 meters. The EQB-1200AT and EFS-S580AT feature a glass made from high-strength sapphire crystal, delivering peace of mind even in the most grueling race conditions. The EQB-1200AT is also equipped with Mobile Link functions that automatically adjust to the correct time when paired with a smartphone using the dedicated app, providing the precise timekeeping required by team personnel who schedule their days down to the minute. The app features some 300 cities to choose from for setting World Time with ease — ideal for a team that travels the world.

More information: https://www.casio-intl.com/asia/en/news/2021/0824_eqb-1200at/     

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1596892/image_1.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1596891/EQB_1200AT_EFS_S580AT_EFR_571AT.jpg

