Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 16 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 14:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:30 Landini, a San Giovanni in cravatta rossa: "Prima volta a un comizio"

14:19 Green pass obbligatorio, portuali Trieste: "Dipendenti al lavoro senza certificato"

13:37 Reddito cittadinanza, ex presidente Inps: "Va rivisto? Allora facciamolo"

13:19 Tapiro ad Ambra, Allegri: "Della mia vita privata non parlo"

12:54 Green pass, Barillari: "Ora a consolato svedese per asilo politico"

12:44 Torino, Appendino: "Lascio città migliore di quella che ho trovato"

12:36 No Green pass, Lopalco: "In piazza c'è chi non ne azzecca una"

12:15 Covid oggi Toscana, 212 contagi: bollettino 16 ottobre

12:13 Green pass obbligatorio, Gismondo: "Obbligo vaccinale camuffato"

12:07 Lavoro, Meritocrazia Italia: "Sciopero da evitare per il bene del Paese"

11:03 Covid, superati i 240 milioni di contagi nel mondo da inizio pandemia

10:54 Vaccino Johnson&Johnson, ok esperti Fda a dose 'booster'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CGTN: Peng Liyuan attends UNESCO award ceremony for girls, women's education

16 ottobre 2021 | 08.38
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Oct. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping and UNESCO special envoy for the advancement of girls' and women's education, on Friday addressed the online award ceremony of the 2021 UNESCO Prize for Girls' and Women's Education.

A project training underrepresented and low-income women and girls to close the gender gap in Brazil's technology sector, and another empowering adolescent girls and young women in Mozambique through role models and sisterhood circles were awarded this year's UNESCO Prize for Girls' and Women's Education, UNESCO said.

Peng extended congratulations to the laureates from Brazil and Mozambique via video.

Since the establishment of the prize in 2015 by UNESCO and China, it has exerted a positive influence and inspired more people to devote themselves to girls' and women's education, Peng said, adding that hundreds of thousands of girls and women have been able to develop their knowledge and learn new skills, and build confidence in changing their destiny and pursuing their dreams.

In addition, an increasing number of people are supporting girls and women's education, and promoting gender equality in global education, she said.

Peng also expressed hope that the international community would pay more attention to and support the education of girls and women, and make new contributions to the realization of the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had negative impact on girls and women in terms of education, and Peng called for more efforts to provide them with equal and quality education. She advocated making full use of digital technology, sharing high-quality online education resources and increasing education support for girls and women from poor families and poor regions. She also stressed the importance of strengthening health education for girls and women to comprehensively improve their physical and mental health.

Meanwhile, Audrey Azoulay, director-general of UNESCO, recognized China's role in the establishment of the prize as well as in helping girls and women realize their dreams, especially when faced with the challenges brought by the pandemic.

The UNESCO Prize for Girls' and Women's Education honors outstanding and innovative contributions made by individuals, institutions and organizations to advance girls' and women's education.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-10-15/Peng-Liyuan-attends-UNESCO-award-ceremony-for-girls-women-s-education-14nUt4YoSTm/index.html

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=39z7u9acE_g

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN42032 en US Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT Politica_E_PA AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza UNESCO Prize for Girls' Women's education education UNESCO
Vedi anche
News to go
Unicef, suicidio seconda causa di morte tra giovani in Europa
News to go
Processo Ponte Morandi, chiesta ricusazione gup
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino
News to go
Covid Italia, in lieve aumento Rt nazionale a 0,85
News to go
Whirlpool, tavolo al Mise
News to go
Decreto fiscale, via libera del Cdm
News to go
Un aereo tutto azzurro con tricolore sulla coda: ecco Ita Airways
News to go
Mafia, operazione a Catania: 15 arresti
News to go
Eurochocolate, al via oggi a Bastia Umbra la 27esina edizione
News to go
Omicidio Regeni, salta processo agli 007 egiziani
News to go
Green pass, da oggi obbligatorio sul lavoro
News to go
Addetti panificazione, contratto scaduto da 3 anni: presidi a Roma
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza