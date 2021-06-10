Chuck E. Cheese Expands Global Footprint Into Europe

Company completes first development agreement in Romania as part of larger international growth efforts

BUCHAREST, Romania, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese, the number one global family entertainment venue, is getting ready to open new doors in the European Union.

It has signed a franchise development agreement with EWAS Management Solutions to bring Chuck E. Cheese locations to Romania.

"Chuck E. Cheese is thrilled to bring our signature fun, games, and entertainment, to all the kids and families across Romania. This is a significant new partnership, and we look forward to growing our Chuck E. Cheese Global Franchise Family," said Arun Barnes, Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of International.

"Chuck E. Cheese is well positioned for a strong recovery post-pandemic and international development is a key pillar for the Company's long-term growth. Expanding into the EU is an exciting step for the brand, whilst continuing to bring a safe and fun environment 'Where A Kid Can Be A Kid' to families world-wide," said Barnes.

EWAS Management Solutions group is owned by Gabriel Teodorescu and his wife Anda Teodorescu, who also operate Deziclean, and are distributors for Gusto. The Teodorescu family bring years of retail experience and are excited to bring all the exciting elements of Chuck E. Cheese to Romania.

"I experienced the Chuck E. Cheese brand, with my family, on an international trip and saw an exciting opportunity of bringing this brand to Romania. During our due diligence of the brand, we were impressed with a robust, turn-key, highly profitable franchise business model," said Gabriel Teodorescu.

Chuck E. Cheese operates nearly 100 international locations across 17 regions and recently opened their first store in El Salvador, as well as its eighth location in Peru. It is also gearing up to open its first store in Bahrain soon.

