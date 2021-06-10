Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 10 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 20:16
Chuck E. Cheese Expands Global Footprint Into Europe

10 giugno 2021 | 19.10
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Company completes first development agreement in Romania as part of larger international growth efforts

BUCHAREST, Romania, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese, the number one global family entertainment venue, is getting ready to open new doors in the European Union.

It has signed a franchise development agreement with EWAS Management Solutions to bring Chuck E. Cheese locations to Romania.

"Chuck E. Cheese is thrilled to bring our signature fun, games, and entertainment, to all the kids and families across Romania. This is a significant new partnership, and we look forward to growing our Chuck E. Cheese Global Franchise Family," said Arun Barnes, Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of International.

"Chuck E. Cheese is well positioned for a strong recovery post-pandemic and international development is a key pillar for the Company's long-term growth. Expanding into the EU is an exciting step for the brand, whilst continuing to bring a safe and fun environment 'Where A Kid Can Be A Kid' to families world-wide," said Barnes.

EWAS Management Solutions group is owned by Gabriel Teodorescu and his wife Anda Teodorescu, who also operate Deziclean, and are distributors for Gusto. The Teodorescu family bring years of retail experience and are excited to bring all the exciting elements of Chuck E. Cheese to Romania.

"I experienced the Chuck E. Cheese brand, with my family, on an international trip and saw an exciting opportunity of bringing this brand to Romania. During our due diligence of the brand, we were impressed with a robust, turn-key, highly profitable franchise business model," said Gabriel Teodorescu.

Chuck E. Cheese operates nearly 100 international locations across 17 regions and recently opened their first store in El Salvador, as well as its eighth location in Peru. It is also gearing up to open its first store in Bahrain soon.

For franchising interests or to learn more about how to bring the joy of Chuck E. Cheese to kids & families in your market, please visit this informational website: About Franchising. Here, you will also discover all of the latest news and exciting expansion plans.

About CEC Entertainment, Inc. CEC Entertainment is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza and, delivery only, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings brands. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through entertainment, food and play. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $19 million to schools through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of 556 Chuck E. Cheese and 114 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 47 states and 17 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit our website or connect with us on social media.

For questions please contact:  Alejandra BradyCEC Entertainmentalejandra.brady@cecentertainment.com 972-258-5418

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1530855/Chuck_E_Store_2021.jpg 

