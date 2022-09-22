Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 22 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 16:42
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:48 Ucraina, Berlusconi: "Putin spinto a inventarsi l'operazione speciale"

16:45 Covid, 230 'figlie' di Omicron e 30 varianti mix: Oms monitora

16:42 Ucraina, Conte: "Basta armi, Kiev non se ne fa nulla dei blindati italiani"

16:35 Iran, Ong: almeno 31 morti nelle proteste per Mahsa Amini

16:33 Il Globe Theatre di Roma, teatro shakespeariano nato nel 2003

16:32 Covid oggi Basilicata, 154 contagi: bollettino 22 marzo

16:29 Covid oggi Emilia, 1.555 contagi e 7 morti: bollettino 22 settembre

16:24 Domani Ismea a Salone Gusto presenta highlights 'giovani agroalimentare e territorio'

16:01 Elezioni 2022, Conte: "Obbligo vaccino Covid over 50 misura sproporzionata"

15:59 Terremoto oggi Genova, scossa magnitudo 3.9-4.4

15:57 La Bocconi verso il rinnovo del cda, dal 1 novembre Billari rettore

15:37 Elezioni 2022, inizio in salita nella nuova Camera: ecco perché

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Colorful Cabbage Magic: The New Ripple Maker II Pro Uses Plant-Based Color Technology to Create Drink Prints in Vibrant Shades

22 settembre 2022 | 15.33
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The unique marketing tech is designed to help businesses and brands elevate consumer drink experiences to a new level of innovation and impact

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripples, the Bev-Top Media category leader, announced today the launch of the Ripple Maker II Pro. The new beverage-top printer features food technology with naturally changing print colors that quench rising consumer demand for novel drink experiences.

Patent-pending Chameleon Plus pods, made with flavorless cabbage extract, adjust to a drink's pH level and print a spectrum of blue- and red-based hues that beautify cocktails. Aqua, turquoise, lavender, magenta, violet and more- depending on beverage acidity or alkalinity.

The exciting extract was created exclusively for the Ripple Maker II Pro by the late Dr. Assaf Zeira, Head of Food Technology at Ripples, who sadly passed away in early 2022. Zeira developed Ripples' full product line of entirely plant-based printing pods, underscoring the company's commitment to food technology that doesn't compromise health. 

"Serving up next-generation drink experiences to satisfy the next generation of drink consumers is no small challenge," says Ripples CEO Yossi Meshulam.  "Gen Y and even more so Gen Z keep food and beverage businesses on their toes by raising expectations for innovation, personalization, and sustainability. The Ripple Maker II Pro was created with these audiences in mind. We wanted to elevate their food and beverage experiences and give them eye-catching reasons to share their moments on social media."

In addition to food technology, the Ripple Maker II Pro features a range of efficiency upgrades that ensure fast operational workflow.  Dual pod holders can print two colors on a single drink and allow baristas and bartenders to switch extracts without switching pods. New automated sensor tech recognizes cup dimensions to adjust the image size and keep prints centered without manual intervention. Mixologist Or Asulin of Poupee restaurant, says "People are delighted when we serve them a Ripples-topped cocktail. I'm so happy with the new Ripple Maker II Pro version that lets my team surprise guests with the perfect drink and perfect colored print every time."

About RipplesRipples is the pioneer of Bev-Top Media, an innovative platform that offers creative solutions for increasing sales and engagement in the Hospitality, Food & Beverage, Event, and Media industries. With the company's award-winning Ripple Maker, businesses serving foam-topped drinks such as draft beer, cocktails, and lattes can create drink designs and messages that are personalized in real-time- supporting promotional activities, location-based social media shares, and long-term brand awareness. Ripples' platform features a dynamic content feed and big data analytics tools to measure the impact of Bev-Top Media on bottom-line business results. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1905498/The_Ripples_Maker_2_Pro.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1905497/Ripples_cocktails.jpg

PR Contact:Hila AvielHead of Marketing hilaa@drinkripples.com

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/colorful-cabbage-magic-the-new-ripple-maker-ii-pro-uses-plant-based-color-technology-to-create-drink-prints-in-vibrant-shades-301631134.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Alimentazione Altro Alimentazione ICT Alimentazione Alimentazione ICT Economia_E_Finanza marketing tech create drink Prints brands griffe
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Ue: presto nuove sanzioni contro Russia
News to go
Russia, 007 Gb: per mobilitazione riservisti ci vorranno mesi
News to go
Angela Merkel, nel 2024 in libreria le 'memorie politiche'
News to go
Dalla Cina una mascherina che rileva i virus
News to go
Caro Energia, Assoutenti lancia 'choc dei consumi'
News to go
Meteo, arriva l'autunno sull'Italia
News to go
Iran, quinto giorno di proteste di piazza per morte Mahsa Amini
News to go
Ucraina, Casa Bianca: "Retorica nucleare Putin irresponsabile"
News to go
Inizio autunno con sole e caldo ma nel weekend cambia tutto
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Putin minaccia Occidente
News to go
Enna, truffa e falso: 13 arresti e sequestri per oltre tre milioni
News to go
Iran, proteste per morte Mahsa Amini: uccisa perché indossava male velo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza