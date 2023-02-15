Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 15 Febbraio 2023
Comunicato stampa

Comba Telecom Unveils Helifeed™ Green Antenna to Support Operators

15 febbraio 2023 | 10.22
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Achieve Carbon Neutrality Targets Worldwide

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 15 February 2023 - Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (“Comba Telecom” or “the Group”, SEHK stock code: 2342 and SGX stock code: STC), a global leading wireless solutions provider, today unveiled its Green Base Station Antenna product series powered by the new and innovative Helifeed™ Platform, achieving leap-forward antenna energy efficiency, and optimizing antenna energy consumption. With green and low-carbon design concepts incorporated throughout the entire product life cycle, Comba Telecom offers forward-thinking Helifeed™ Green Antennas to support operators in achieving carbon neutrality targets worldwide.

The new Helifeed™ Platform laid a solid foundation by adopting multiple innovative technologies related to phase shifters and feeding network to create a path to a carbon-neutral radio network. On top of pursuing the design criteria for modern product architecture on compact size, lightweight, and reliability, the engineering team successfully made an energy efficiency breakthrough by reducing the insertion loss and improving the radiation characteristics of the antenna design. The platform also strikes technical gains in PIM handling with a design that enhances PIM stability. Comba Telecom has developed and implemented a holistic approach to facilitate a sustainable industry supply chain that covers the whole product life cycle stages, from green design, environmentally friendly and recyclable materials, pollution-free manufacturing process, to transportation and disposable packaging.

Featuring the industry-leading low-loss, high-efficiency, and low-carbon Green Antenna, the Helifeed™ Green Antenna product series can extend the mobile coverage or as a one-to-one replacement with the same mobile site coverage, to reduce the energy consumption and carbon footprint of the networks. By the end of 2022, over 50,000 pieces of the Heilifeed™ Green Antennas have been deployed by major APAC operators, and the new innovative technology platform has been verified in multiple tier-1 operators’ trial networks. The results are convincing in terms of creating additional antenna gains over traditional antennas to cut the site energy consumption effectively.

Ms. Annabel Huo, Executive Director, Senior Vice President of the Group and President of Comba Telecom International said, “With the mission to support net-zero goals, Comba Telecom will continue to work with global leading operators to build high-quality, high-efficient, green, and low-carbon new network infrastructure, speeding up the path to carbon-neutral Radio Access Networks, and driving the future of sustainable Green 5G networks. "

About Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited

Comba Telecom is a global leading wireless solutions provider with its own R&D facilities, manufacturing base, and sales and service teams. The Group offers a comprehensive suite of products and services including base station antennas and subsystems, wireless access, wireless enhancement, and wireless transmission to its global customers. Headquartered in Hong Kong, with advanced manufacturing and R&D capabilities, Comba Telecom provides wireless communication solutions and information application services to customers in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. The Group has been included in the Hang Seng Composite SmallCap Index and Hang Seng Composite Industry Index - Information Technology. In January 2023, Comba Telecom successfully listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited by way of an introduction under the stock code “STC”. For further information, please visit: www.comba-telecom.com.

Media Contact:

Corporate Marketing Department of Comba Telecom

Candice Han / Paris Cheng

Tel: (852) 2636 6861

Fax: (852) 2637 0966

E-mail: marketing@comba-telecom.com

