Venerdì 17 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 09:01
CONEXPO CON/AGG 2023: XCMG Machinery Unveils Its New US Brand Strategy

17 marzo 2023 | 05.48
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LAS VEGAS, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery (SHE: 000425; the "XCMG"), the world's third-largest construction machinery manufacturer, has released its new brand strategy for the US market at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023, which took place from March 14 to 18 at Las Vegas Convention Center.

The company's new US strategy is spearheaded by a new global slogan, "Solid for Succeed" as well as a fresh company goal and philosophy. XCMG aims to employ the new strategy to forge a new culture within the company while embracing new trends targeting new market segments.

Under this new strategy for the US market, the company will focus on five main areas as the basis for success: internationalization, high-end products, customer service, green development, and intelligent development.            

The final quadrant in XCMG's new strategy for the US market concerns the company's ambitions as an overall unit. XCMG strives to establish itself as an "Empowering Companion at Your Service," demonstrating its dedication to its customers while providing deep insights using its industry foresight. The company aims to serve all its clients as a collective unit that its customers can rely upon.

The new slogan, "Solid to Succeed," marks the company's commitment to act unrelentingly in its response to its clients, with the ultimate goal of zero downtime for them as an ultimate partner.

XCMG has also updated its mission to encompass "Responsiveness and Value." The company devotes itself to always being responsive, proactive, and constantly creating extraordinary value for customers from the perspectives of quality, services, and technology.

XCMG chose the new slogan as a means of demonstrating its global scale coupled with a dedication to localizing its operations. The forward-looking slogan also highlights how the company actively responds to all valuable technological trends as part of its mission to serve its customers effectively. Furthermore, the slogan showcases the company's customer-centric attitude and fast response to market needs in an environmentally responsible manner. The company will prioritize high-quality products and risk control as it looks to develop quickly as a world-class company.

On a global scale, the company's success to date is undeniable. In addition to being the world's third-largest construction machinery manufacturer, XCMG is the largest mobile crane maker in the world and has been China's largest original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for 34 years in a row. The company also injects 5% of its operating revenue each year into research and development, continuously pursuing innovation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035063/CONEXPO_CON_AGG_2023_XCMG_Machinery_Unveils_Its_New_US.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/conexpo-conagg-2023-xcmg-machinery-unveils-its-new-us-brand-strategy-301774796.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Meccanica Meccanica AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza at CONEXPO CON at Las Vegas Convention Center March 17 CONEXPO CON/AGG 2023
