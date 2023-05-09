Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 10 Maggio 2023
Converge Announces Conclusion of Strategic Review Process

09 maggio 2023 | 22.30
LETTURA: 3 minuti

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") has concluded the Company's strategic review process, first announced on November 22, 2022, which was overseen by a special committee of independent directors of the Board (the "Special Committee") with assistance from financial and legal advisors.

While the Company received a number of proposals for transactions involving the Company in the course of the strategic review process, following a thorough review and evaluation of the proposals and alternatives available to the Company, the Special Committee concluded that none of such proposals would be in the best interests of the Company. The Special Committee further recommended that the Board endorse the Company's continued execution of its business plans as an independent publicly held company under the leadership of its Group Chief Executive Officer Shaun Maine. The Special Committee's recommendation has been accepted and endorsed by the Board. Accordingly, the work of the Special Committee has been completed and the Special Committee has been dissolved.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation regarding Converge and its business. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts". "estimates", "believes" or intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could, "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while the Company considers reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Converge assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.  The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For a detailed description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's filings available on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com including its most recent Annual Information Form, its Management Discussion and Analysis and its Annual and Quarterly Financial Statements.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's global solution approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., Email:  investors@convergetp.com, Phone:  416-360-1495

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/converge-announces-conclusion-of-strategic-review-process-301820096.html

in Evidenza