Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 11 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 11:48
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:37 De Palo: "Natalità strettamente legata a economia, senza cambiamenti tutto crollerà"

11:33 Vela d'epoca, riparte la stagione versiliana con due appuntamenti: i dinghy sull'Arno a Firenze e l'Archipelago Sail Rally

11:33 Natalità, Valditara: "Quadro allarmante, fra 10 anni studenti da 7,4 mln a 6, calano le cattedre"

11:29 Natalità, Gualtieri: "Numeri preoccupanti, è sfida centrale"

11:29 Auto usate, prezzi alle stelle: ecco quanto si spende oggi a Roma

11:27 Roccella: "Per la genitorialità è necessaria una rivoluzione culturale, per il governo è questione centrale"

11:24 Blangiardo: "Nei prossimi anni spariranno 11 milioni di italiani e 500 miliardi di Pil"

11:17 Notte dei Musei a Roma, l'Accademia Musumeci Greco apre le porte della sala d'armi

11:13 Napoli, 19enne attore in 'La paranza dei bambini' arrestato per spaccio

11:02 Aigrim, per ristorazione autostradale a rischio servizi a consumatori su tutta la rete

10:55 La rapper italiana Anna nella colonna sonora di 'Fast X'

10:48 Ascolti tv, Milan-Inter fa volare Tv8: è record per il canale

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Croma-Pharma receives marketing authorisation for Letybo® in a further 12 European markets

11 maggio 2023 | 11.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

VIENNA, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Croma (Croma-Pharma® GmbH) announced today that it has received marketing authorisation for Letybo®, the company's botulinum toxin product, in 12 additional European markets. These include Belgium, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Slovakia and Sweden. Letybo® will be launched in these countries in the coming weeks.

In 2022, Croma already received marketing authorisations and initiated launches of Letybo® in 11 initial markets (including Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Romania and the UK). As a next step, the company plans to obtain marketing authorisation in other European countries such as Croatia, Iceland or Switzerland.

'The launch of Letybo®, our botulinum toxin, in Europe in 2022 was a turning point for Croma. It added a highly catalytic, missing element to our already comprehensive, differentiated portfolio. This has allowed us to significantly enhance our attractiveness as a one stop supplier and tap into new customer segments', commented Andreas Prinz, CEO. 'The planned market entry in the newly authorised countries is expected to further accelerate our growth. We are grateful to our partner Hugel for their valuable support during the launch phase.'

With the phased launches of Letybo® for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines in Europe, Croma has significantly enhanced its broad, minimally invasive aesthetics range of hyaluronic acid (HA) fillers, PDO threads, biostimulators and its complementary skincare lines. Croma is one of five companies in Europe to have a botulinum toxin in its product portfolio. Letybo® was the first new botulinum toxin to be introduced to the European market in 17 years.

About Croma

Croma is a global player in the minimally invasive aesthetics market and a leading European manufacturer of premium quality hyaluronic acid syringes. The company offers a comprehensive and innovative aesthetics portfolio including botulinum toxin, fillers, lifting threads and biostimulators complemented by its own skincare brand. Founded in 1976 by a pharmacist couple, Croma-Pharma GmbH is a family company headquartered in Austria where it also operates its manufacturing plant. With 550 employees, 13 subsidiaries in Europe and Brazil, two joint ventures and 60 exclusive export partners, it distributes its products in 80 markets globally, including the US/Canada, China and Australia/New Zealand. It also operates as a contract manufacturer in orthopaedics and ophthalmology. For more information please visit croma.at

Contact

Uschi MayerExternal CommunicationsCROMA-PHARMA GmbHCromazeile 2 I A-2100 Leobendorf, AustriaMobil: +43 676 84 68 68 966E-mail: uschi.mayer@croma.atWeb: croma.at

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2044449/4030991/Croma_Pharma_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/croma-pharma-receives-marketing-authorisation-for-letybo-in-a-further-12-european-markets-301821967.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Moda Arredamento_E_Design Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza European markets marketing authorisation Finlandia Danimarca
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Antitrust avvia istruttoria su Apple
News to go
Reddito di cittadinanza, scovati 39 'furbetti'
News to go
Cresce reddito reale famiglie in zona Ocse, ma non in Italia
News to go
Legambiente, emergenza rifiuti in 15 regioni
News to go
Meloni in Repubblica Ceca, faccia a faccia con Fiala
News to go
Turismo in crescita in Italia: +45,5% in un anno
News to go
Amministrative, tornano le 'liste fantasma'
News to go
Caro affitti, la protesta degli universitari
News to go
Champions League, stasera Milan-Inter
News to go
Industria, crollo produzione a marzo
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza