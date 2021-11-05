Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 05 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 13:04
comunicato stampa

Cronofy furthers its commitment to GDPR by establishing an operating company in the Netherlands

04 novembre 2021
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NOTTINGHAM, England, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cronofy, a global innovator in business scheduling technology, has announced they are establishing an operating company in the Netherlands under the name Cronofy BV. This move follows recent UK government proposals around data security and privacy. The proposals include moving away from the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and adopting a less stringent approach to data security and privacy now that Brexit is in effect. 

Cronofy provides first-class scheduling technology that integrates with hundreds of thousands of personal and business calendars, making the business custodian of vast amounts of private data. The business works with many highly regulated industries such as healthcare and finance, where privacy is paramount. Cronofy is trusted with this data as they have built a reputation for continuously maintaining the highest level of data security. An essential part of this is their ongoing commitment to GDPR and CCPA (California Consumer Privacy Act), and obtaining the latest data security certifications, including:

In response to the UK government proposals, Cronofy will offer their current and future EU customers the opportunity to contract with Cronofy BV. This will become the primary data processing entity for these customers, meaning that any data is directly under the oversight of an EU member state's data regulator and thus fully GDPR compliant. It underscores Cronofy's commitment to its European customers and the fact that the business is truly global. Cronofy Ltd will continue to operate alongside Cronofy BV. 

Cronofy's Co-founder and CEO, Adam Bird, had the following to say:

"We were feeling more and more uncomfortable with the position that the UK government was taking over data privacy. While Cronofy will always do the right thing, there were increasing questions about whether the UK data protection rules would continue to match that.

"To demonstrate our commitment to protecting personal data, it was only right that we incorporate back in the European Union, thus giving our customers the confidence that our words are backed up by legal obligation."

In order to have a physical presence in the Netherlands, Cronofy BV has opened an office in Amsterdam. The company has begun actively advertising and interviewing for positions in the new location. 

To learn more about Cronofy and its commitment to security, data privacy, and data protection, visit https://www.cronofy.com/privacy.

If you'd like to read more about Cronofy BV, read the announcement on their blog: https://www.cronofy.com/blog/cronofy-stance-on-data-protection-uk-government-proposals

About Cronofy

Cronofy is a high-growth startup that's transforming scheduling to save everyone's time. The brand delivers the technology and services that empower businesses, teams and people to schedule meetings, interviews, and other professional interactions. Today, their products are trusted by thousands of market-leading brands, including GoDaddy, Mortgage Advice Bureau, Personio, and Hired. To find out more, visit www.cronofy.com.

Contact:Amy Gallagheramy@cronofy.com

 

 

in Evidenza