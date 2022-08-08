Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 08 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 02:18
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:12 E' morto Roger E. Mosley, era 'TC' in Magnum PI

21:40 MO, Gaza, accordo per cessate fuoco tra Israele e Jihad islamica palestinese

21:34 Juve-Atletico Madrid 0-4, disastro bianconero in amichevole

21:01 Elezioni 2022, Renzi apre a Calenda: "Iv disponibile a dialogo"

20:48 Elezioni 2022, Di Maio ai suoi: "Necessario unire per dare stabilità"

20:01 Elezioni 2022, Salvini: "A sinistra confusione totale"

19:36 Fa bagno di notte a Porto Tolle e scompare, ritrovato dopo 10 ore

19:31 Elezioni 2022, Fratoianni: "Anche battere la destra è un programma"

19:12 Covid oggi Emilia, 2.467 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 7 agosto

19:08 Elezioni 2022, +Europa: "Valutiamo rottura federazione con Calenda"

18:53 Elezioni 2022, De Masi non correrà con M5S

18:44 Elezioni 2022, Conte: "Letta ha fatto disastro politico"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CStone presents updated results of a registrational study of sugemalimab in patients with stage III NSCLC via oral presentation at WCLC 2022

08 agosto 2022 | 02.18
LETTURA: 5 minuti

SUZHOU, China, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CStone Pharmaceuticals ("CStone", HKEX: 2616), a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on research, development, and commercialization of innovative immuno-oncology therapies and precision medicines, today announced the presentation of the final progression-free survival (PFS) analysis results from the registrational GEMSTONE-301 study of sugemalimab as a consolidation therapy in patients with unresectable stage III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose disease had not progressed after concurrent or sequential chemoradiotherapy at the IASLC 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC). The data showed sugemalimab maintained a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in the PFS as assessed by blinded independent central review (BICR). Subgroup analysis demonstrated clinical benefits in patients who had received either concurrent or sequential chemoradiotherapy prior to sugemalimab.

The GEMSTONE-301 study is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind phase 3 clinical trial, designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of sugemalimab as a consolidation therapy in patients with unresectable stage III NSCLC whose disease had not progressed after concurrent or sequential chemoradiotherapy. In May 2021, the GEMSTONE-301 study met its primary endpoint at pre-planned interim analysis. The findings showed that sugemalimab demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in PFS as compared to placebo. Subgroup analyses demonstrated that sugemalimab was associated with clinical benefits regardless of whether patients received concurrent or sequential chemoradiotherapy prior to sugemalimab.

The results presented at the WCLC 2022 were based on the PFS final analysis data. As of March 1, 2022, key results of this study are the following:

- For patients who received sequential chemoradiotherapy: the median PFS was 8.1 months vs 4.1 months, HR=0.57

- For patients who received concurrent chemoradiotherapy: the median PFS was 15.7 months vs 8.3 months, HR=0.71

- For patients who received sequential chemoradiotherapy: the median OS was not reached vs 24.1 months, HR=0.60

- For patients who received concurrent chemoradiotherapy: the median OS was not reached vs 32.4 months, HR=0.75

- ORR: 24.5% vs 25.2%

- DoR: 24.1 months vs 6.9 months

Professor Yi-Long Wu, a tenured director of Guangdong Provincial People's Hospital, and the Leading Principal Investigator on the GEMSTONE-301 study, said, "The final PFS results from GEMSTONE-301 showed that sugemalimab as a consolidation therapy demonstrated PFS and OS benefits in patients with unresectable stage III NSCLC following concurrent or sequential chemoradiotherapy. The overall benefit was consistent with that in the PACIFIC study. Sugemalimab could be safely and effectively used after concurrent or sequential chemoradiotherapy and become a standard of care in this setting for unresectable stage III NSCLC. Sugemalimab has been approved in China for the treatment of patients with stage III NSCLC and recommended by 2022 Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology (CSCO) Clinical Guidelines for Primary NSCLC as a preferred treatment option."

Dr. Jason Yang, Chief Medical Officer of CStone, said, "We are delighted that the updated results of GEMSTONE-301 are presented at WCLC 2022 and highlighted in the press conference session. In the final PFS analysis, sugemalimab demonstrated clinical benefits in patients receiving either concurrent or sequential chemoradiotherapy, while preliminary OS benefits were also observed. The interim PFS data has been published in the journal of The Lancet Oncology. We are working with our partner to engage regulatory agencies worldwide and to bring sugemalimab to more cancer patients with its robust efficacy and safety profile."

About the GEMSTONE-301 study

The GEMSTONE-301 study (clinicaltrials.gov registration number: NCT03728556; drug clinical trial registration number: CTR20181429) is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind phase 3 clinical trial, designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of sugemalimab as consolidation therapy in patients with unresectable stage III NSCLC whose disease had not progressed following concurrent or sequential chemoradiotherapy. The trial's primary endpoint was PFS as assessed by BICR according to RECIST v1.1; the secondary endpoints included OS, PFS as assessed by investigators and safety.

In May 2021, the GEMSTONE-301 study met its primary endpoint at a pre-planned interim analysis reviewed by the iDMC. The findings showed that sugemalimab demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in the BICR assessed PFS. Investigator-assessed PFS showed consistent results as those of the primary endpoint. Sugemalimab was well tolerated with no new safety signals. Subgroup analyses demonstrated that sugemalimab was associated with clinical benefit regardless of whether patients received concurrent or sequential chemoradiotherapy prior to sugemalimab. The data were reported in the late-breaking abstract (LBA) presentation at the 2021 ESMO Annual Meeting and published in The Lancet Oncology in January 2022.

About Sugemalimab

The anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody sugemalimab was developed by CStone using OmniRat® transgenic animal platform, which allows creation of fully human antibodies in one step. Sugemalimab is a fully human, full-length anti-PD-L1 immunoglobulin G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody, which may allow a reduced the risk of immunogenicity and toxicity for patients, a unique advantage over similar drugs.

Currently, the National Medical Products Administration of China has approved sugemalimab (Cejemly®):

With its proven therapeutic advantages, sugemalimab is recommended by the 2022 Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology (CSCO) clinical guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of NSCLC, in combination with chemotherapy as the first-line treatment of patients with stage IV non-squamous/squamous NSCLC without driver alterations; or as a consolidation therapy in patients with stage III NSCLC following concurrent or sequential platinum-based chemoradiotherapy.

CStone formed a strategic collaboration agreement with EQRx, under which EQRx licensed the exclusive rights to sugemalimab for development and commercialization outside of Greater China.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN37436 en US Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza PFS as assessed presentation at WCLC 2022 sequential chemoradiotherapy at at
Vedi anche
Elezioni 2022, Letta: "Calenda non ha onorato parola data, grave" - Video
News to go
Elezioni 2022, Calenda e lo strappo con il Pd: "Non mi sento a mio agio"
News to go
Pompei, scoperti nuovi arredi nel parco archeologico
News to go
Mare, in Puglia le acque più pulite d'Italia
News to go
Ucraina, spento un reattore della centrale nucleare di Zaporizhzhia
News to go
Traffico, weekend da bollino nero per grande esodo di agosto
News to go
Incendio sul Carso, chiusa autostrada e ferrovia
News to go
Gaza, ancora raid e lanci di razzi
News to go
Hiroshima, 6 agosto 1945: il giorno del disastro atomico
News to go
Kevin Spacey, mega risarcimento da 31 milioni di dollari a 'House of Cards'
News to go
Scuola, Dl aiuti bis introduce la carriera per i prof.
News to go
2022 anno più caldo di sempre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza