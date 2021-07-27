Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 27 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 13:05
13:04 Tokyo 2020, spada donne: un altro bronzo per l'Italia

12:59 Covid Israele oggi, oltre 2mila contagi: dato più alto da marzo

12:48 Gdo, Dodecà apre a Mercato San Severino

12:47 Scuola, Bianchi: "Vaccinato 85,5% del personale scolastico"

12:36 Primi test superati per SocialTruth, sistema anti fake news che classifica attendibilità notizie

12:24 Boom di contagi a Tokyo, 2.848 nelle ultime 24 ore

12:13 Covid Germania, in aumento incidenza casi

12:06 Bezos ci riprova con la Luna, nuova proposta alla Nasa

11:56 Covid, Bassetti: "Obiettivo vaccino è evitare ospedale, non contagi"

11:44 Tokyo 2020, Maria Centracchio bronzo nel judo

11:37 Caso Marò, al via interrogatorio Latorre in Procura Roma

11:13 Riforma giustizia, Conte: "Difficile per M5S votare fiducia senza modifiche"

Cytiva and Pall Corporation investing 1.5 billion USD over two years to meet growing demand for biotechnology solutions

27 luglio 2021 | 08.06
LETTURA: 3 minuti

 -- Major investments are expanding manufacturing capacity for life sciences products at 13 Cytiva and Pall Corporation sites helping to meet customer demand.

-- New sites opening in US and UK to realize regional manufacturing models. Overall, the companies plan to hire 2000 full-time associates over the next two years.

-- Investment follows five strategic acquisitions made by the companies this year and is in addition to Cytiva's continuing capacity investments estimated at 500 million USD through 2022.

AMERSHAM, United Kingdom, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An ongoing strategic growth plan from Cytiva and Pall Corporation, part of the Danaher (NYSE: DHR) Corporation, will expand manufacturing capacity and services across geographies for global life sciences customers.

The investment, already underway, includes new sites, expansion at existing factories, and is additional to previously announced investments.  It follows five acquisitions made by the companies so far this year.

Emmanuel Ligner, Danaher Group Executive, says: "Our customers tell us they need access to manufacturing agility, a robust global supply chain and more regional options. This investment further fuels our expansion program so we can rapidly meet the current and future needs of our customers and ultimately, their patients."

Cytiva and Pall Corporation's capacity expansion will increase the manufacture of key products used to make biologic medicines.

The companies are investing:

This investment also addresses some of the key challenges highlighted in the Global Biopharma Resilience Index, conducted by Longitude, a Financial Times company, and published by Cytiva in March 2021. These include hiring and training talent, R&D collaboration, supply chain resilience, manufacturing models, as well as government policy and regulation.

About PallPall Corporation is a filtration, separation and purification leader providing solutions to meet the critical fluid management needs of customers across the broad spectrum of life sciences and industry. Part of the Danaher (NYSE: DHR) family of science and technology innovators, Pall works with customers to advance health, safety and environmentally responsible technologies. The Company's engineered products enable process and product innovation and minimize emissions and waste. Pall Corporation serves customers worldwide. For more information visit www.pall.com.

About CytivaCytiva is a global life sciences leader with more than 8,000 associates across 40 countries dedicated to advancing and accelerating therapeutics. Part of the Danaher (NYSE: DHR) family of science and technology innovators, Cytiva is a trusted partner to customers that range in scale and scope, Cytiva brings speed, efficiency and capacity to research and manufacturing workflows, enabling the development, manufacture and delivery of transformative medicines to patients. For more information visit www.cytiva.com.

Tokyo 2020, Federica Pellegrini nella storia: quinta finale alle Olimpiadi
Covid Italia, aumentano i ricoveri in reparto
Scuola, obbligo vaccino al vaglio del governo
Mostra del cinema di Venezia, cinque italiani in concorso
Meno contagi in Italia ma sale tasso di positività
Ecco Khalilah, lo yacht tutto d'oro nel porto di Livorno
No green pass, Lamorgese: "Manifestazioni non erano autorizzate"
Incendi in Sardegna, devastati migliaia di ettari
Gli affreschi di Padova e Montecatini Terme patrimonio Unesco
Fao, il premier Draghi al pre-vertice di Roma
Tokyo 2020, medaglia d'argento nel fioretto per Garozzo
Caos in Tunisia, Saied sospende Parlamento
