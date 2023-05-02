Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 09 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 08:02
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:36 Mo, raid israeliani nella Striscia di Gaza: 12 morti

07:26 Ucraina, Von der Leyen a Kiev: "Difesi i valori dell'Europa"

00:04 Riforme, Meloni incontra opposizioni ma avverte: "No ad Aventino o avanti soli"

00:02 9 maggio, a Mosca la parata. Kiev festeggia l'Europa

23:43 Eriksen: "In Champions tifo Inter, anche se mi dispiacerebbe per Kjaer"

23:28 Ucraina, fermati reattori centrale nucleare Zaporizhzhia

22:49 Sassuolo-Bologna 1-1, Dominguez risponde a Berardi

22:13 Texas, autore strage congedato dopo 3 mesi per problemi mentali

22:01 Sondaggi politici, Fratelli d'Italia cresce e Pd cala

21:28 Orsa JJ4, "perizia la scagiona: Papi aggredito da esemplare maschio"

21:24 Ucraina, Nato: "Caccia russo sfiora collisione con aereo polacco"

21:15 Michela Murgia si rasa: "La sardità dei miei capelli ha ceduto" - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Cytiva and Pall Life Sciences complete integration to create a global innovation and solutions leader in biotechnology

02 maggio 2023 | 06.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AMERSHAM, United Kingdom, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytiva and the life sciences business of Pall Corporation have completed their integration and are now united as one business under the Cytiva brand. With nearly 16 000 associates in 40 countries, and more than 300 years' heritage of trusted expertise, the new Cytiva supports customers in solving major biotechnology challenges and plays a critical role in advancing and accelerating therapeutics for the benefit of patients everywhere.

In January 2023, the life sciences business of Pall separated from Pall Corporation. Pall's biotech portfolio is now a product family in Cytiva's bioprocess business. The Pall medical portfolio will remain a market brand and part of Cytiva. Pall Corporation continues to operate as a Danaher operating company serving customers across a wide range of industrial applications.

Emmanuel Ligner, Danaher Group Executive, President and CEO of Cytiva, says: "The biotechnology industry is at the start of a new era. New modalities are emerging, there is greater emphasis on local manufacturing, and we are accelerating the adoption of digital solutions. Our customers need a partner that can meet them at every part of their process. Uniting Cytiva and the life sciences business of Pall gives us the focus, expertise, and talent to help our customers discover, develop, and deliver the next generation of novel therapeutics."

Cytiva's now expanded and differentiated portfolio will better enable customers to accelerate therapeutics from discovery to delivery. The portfolio now includes industry-leading product brands including Allegro, Supor, iCELLis, Kleenpak, and Pegasus, in addition to ÄKTA, Amersham, Biacore, FlexFactory, HyClone, MabSelect, Sefia, Whatman, Xcellerex, and Xuri*.

Meet Cytiva's leadership team here.

For additional video assets, please contact Cytiva.

*Allegro, Supor, iCELLis, Kleenpak, Pegasus, ÄKTA, Amersham, Biacore, FlexFactory, HyClone, MabSelect, Sefia, Whatman, Xcellerex, and Xuri are trademarks of Global Life Solutions USA LLC or an affiliate doing business as Cytiva.

About CytivaAt Cytiva, our mission is to advance and accelerate the development of therapeutics. With nearly 16 000 associates in more than 40 countries, we're driven to use our expertise and talent to achieve better flexibility, capacity, and efficiency for our customers. Our broad and deep portfolio of tools and technologies, global scale, and best-in-class service provides critical support from discovery to delivery, for customers spanning researchers, emerging biotech, large-scale biopharma and contract manufacturers. Learn more at cytiva.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2066429/Cytiva_President_and_CEO_Emmanuel_Ligner.mp4 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cytiva-and-pall-life-sciences-complete-integration-to-create-a-global-innovation-and-solutions-leader-in-biotechnology-301812184.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Cytiva brand one business under affare business
Vedi anche
News to go
Imballaggi, Codacons: "Disposizioni Ue danneggiano consumatori"
News to go
Eurostat: "In Italia un lavoratore su 10 fa più di 50 ore a settimana"
News to go
Sicurezza, mercoledì Piantedosi a comitato a Milano
News to go
Saman Abbas, i periti: "Morta strozzata o strangolata"
News to go
Riforme, Schlein: "Sì a confronto, ma no a alibi del governo"
News to go
Coldiretti: "Filiera cibo sale a 580 miliardi"
News to go
Sanità, fuga dei medici dagli ospedali italiani
News to go
Zelensky: "Istituire 8 maggio come giornata della vittoria sul nazismo"
News to go
Senato, 75 anni fa la prima seduta
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Elezioni amministrative, 700 comuni al voto a metà mese
News to go
Treviso, truffa 'Bonus facciate': nuovo sequestro da 8,5 mln
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza