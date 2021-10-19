Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 19 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 15:24
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:24 Letta rientra alla Camera: "Sono emozionato"

15:20 Covid Italia, Fipe: nel 2020 persi 243 mila posti

15:17 Covid oggi Sardegna, 12 contagi: bollettino 19 ottobre

15:05 Riforme, Mattarella promulga legge per voto 18enni per Senato

14:57 Pensioni, quota 102 nel 2022: la proposta, come funziona

14:44 Elezioni, costituzionalista Azzariti: "Non voto è segno crisi democrazia rappresentativa"

14:39 Covid oggi Fvg, 81 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 19 ottobre

14:22 Covid oggi Basilicata, 15 nuovi contagi: bollettino 19 ottobre

13:41 Reddito cittadinanza, Conte: "Non si cancella, sarà cambiato in meglio"

13:34 Baldino (Cdp): "La sfida è assicurare cibo a tutti riducendo impatti ambiente"

13:33 Covid, con terza dose vaccini più efficaci: lo studio

13:27 Covid oggi Germania, ieri oltre 6.700 contagi: sale incidenza

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Czinger 21C Bests Circuit of The Americas Production Lap Record by Six Seconds

19 ottobre 2021 | 15.02
LETTURA: 3 minuti

21C Hypercar Visits COTA Ahead of American F1 Grand Prix

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by Texas' legendary performance car engineer Jim Hall and his extraordinarily innovative vehicles, Czinger Vehicles recently made a pilgrimage to Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in an act of American rebellion – leaving the previous production track record set by a McLaren P1 more than 6 seconds in the rear-view mirror.

Czinger Vehicles uses revolutionary design and manufacturing technologies to build state-of-the-art, homologated high-performance vehicles. The Czinger 21C leading the rebellion was run in complete production street form with full interior, lighting, and on Michelin Pilot Cup 2R street tires. Fully homologated vehicles, designed and manufactured in America, will be delivered beginning in 2023.

The record time was run on September 23rd at 9:50 am CT with driver Joel Miller piloting the car. The 2:11:33 lap time was recorded on multiple GPS systems. The previous record had been 2:17:12.

"As a blue-collar kid growing up in Cleveland, Ohio, I used to lie awake at night thinking about my racing hero, Jim Hall, his latest innovations and the technology-packed Chaparral cars his team built," said Kevin Czinger, Founder and CEO of Czinger Vehicles and Divergent 3D, the company revolutionizing the car manufacturing industry. "The era and the AI-based and sustainability-focused technologies available are different but the animating spirit remains the same – living the American Dream at speed – no-limits, Texas style. Thank you, Bobby Epstein and COTA team, for creating and running an awesome American raceway that keeps the Jim Hall tradition of innovation and extraordinary performance evolving onwards and upwards!"

Czinger will showcase the record-setting 21C during this month's Formula 1 weekend at the Club Sports Illustrated venue in Austin.

Lukas Czinger, VP of Operations, added, "Czinger Vehicles is an American company. This company designs, manufactures and assembles in California. We own all the IP, America owns all the IP, but we also represent the American attributes and spirit of inclusion and opportunity. Our team has come from all over America and the world to join us. And when we thought about tracks that represent this company, that represent this Made-in-America Story, The Circuit of the Americas was a compelling choice. We're grateful for our time in Austin and look forward to many more days on this track."

Czinger will showcase the record-setting 21C during this month's F1 weekend at the Club Sports Illustrated venue.

For video and photos of the record-setting lap, see https://www.dropbox.com/sh/0b98le6jwi78a2f/AABS0JgPTQxK1tl7G7hD9aa3a?dl=0

About the Czinger 21CThe Czinger 21C, the first model in a series of fully homologated, exclusive performance vehicles – production will be limited to 80 cars – was created in part using additive manufacturing technologies. Each component manufactured using this technology is computationally engineered using AI, optimized for weight and performance, and is beautifully finished by hand. Czinger's proprietary manufacturing technologies, in-house developed powertrain, and iconic design will guide its future family of vehicles and enables the design and engineering team to unlock performance and styling not before seen in the automotive industry. Of significance, the 21C V8 is designed to use a range of fuels, including carbon recycled methanol and other e-fuels, so it can be run as a zero-emission vehicle.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1664143/MASTER_Czinger_Cota_6.mp4 Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1589082/Czinger_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
American F1 grand prix Formula 1 cota Ahead
Vedi anche
News to go
Ue e Stato diritto, caso Polonia a Strasburgo
News to go
'Final Cleaning', operazione anti droga tra Salerno, Napoli e Varese
Whirlpool, Fiom: "Non molliamo, da Governo ci aspettiamo serietà" - Video
News to go
Elezioni comunali, 8 città al centrosinistra
News to go
Covid oggi Israele, dosi AstraZeneca a partire da giovedì
News to go
Reddito di cittadinanza senza requisiti, 70 denunce
News to go
Facebook investe in Ue, 10mila assunzioni
News to go
Green pass, "farmacie anello congiunzione cittadini-Ssn"
News to go
Cucchi, giudici Appello: "Pestaggio ingiustificato e sproporzionato"
News to go
Covid Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 18 ottobre
News to go
India, inondazioni e frane: 25 morti
News to go
Domenico Arcuri indagato per peculato e abuso d'ufficio
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza