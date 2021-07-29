Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 29 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 08:18
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:50 Tokyo 2020, Barelli: "Paltrinieri oggi un 'mostro' in acqua, è stato strepitoso"

07:42 Tokyo 2020, Paltrinieri: "Stesse sensazioni di Biles, non è facile"

07:29 Tokyo 2020, 24 nuovi casi Covid legati ai Giochi

07:17 Minacce di morte a Casellati, identificati gli autori

03:47 Tokyo 2020, Paltrinieri argento 800 sl: "Più di un miracolo"

03:36 Tokyo 2020, Italia oro nel canottaggio con Rodini e Cesarini

23:47 Covid, Google e Facebook: obbligo vaccino per tornare a lavoro

23:07 No Green Pass, sindaco Pesaro: "No vax sotto casa mia"

23:07 No green pass, Patuanelli: "Lega in piazza segnale devastante"

22:44 Vaccino covid Pfizer, terza dose aumenta efficacia contro variante Delta

22:16 Covid oggi Emilia Romagna, 419 contagi: bollettino 28 luglio

22:08 ZZ Top, è morto il bassista Dusty Hill: aveva 72 anni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Daewoong Pharmaceutical Announces Camostat Achieving 50% Faster Recovery Time for Mild COVID-19 Patients Over Age of 50 in Topline Results from Phase 2B Clinical Trial

29 luglio 2021 | 07.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

- Improvement of symptoms such as cough and dyspnea in mild patients over age 50 was reported to be as twice as fast and statistically significant in the treatment group (4 days) compared to the placebo control group (9 days).

- Development is underway for potential combination therapies and novel nasal spray formulations.

SEOUL, South Korea, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daewoong Pharmaceutical (CEO Sengho Jeon) announced its phase 2B clinical trial topline results for Foistar (Camostat mesilate), which is being developed as a treatment for COVID-19.

The placebo-controlled, randomized, and double blinded clinical trial was conducted from February to July of this year at 24 different clinical institutions in South Korea. Among 342 mild COVID-19 patients, 327 patients were administered with either camostat or a placebo.

The primary endpoint aimed to assess the time taken to improve clinical symptoms with major secondary endpoints being treatment safety and rate of exacerbation. A total of seven clinical symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, headache, and sore throat were evaluated as modeled from various COVID-19 clinical trials. Symptoms were scored based on their severity (1-3) and was determined to be improved when a score of 0 (none) or 1(mild) was reached and maintained for 24 hours. Concomitant uses of antipyretic analgesics were allowed for a conservative treatment.

The analysis results demonstrated safety being confirmed in all patients receiving camostat. While varying medication adherence hindered statistical significant for the entire patient pool, a general trend of clinical symptom improvement was observed in the treatment group in seven days as opposed to eight days for the placebo group. None of the participants required advanced treatments including high-flow oxygen therapy.

Among 175 medication-compliant patients (86 patients from the treatment group, 89 patients from the placebo group) who experienced at least one respiratory symptom indicative of exacerbation, statistically significant symptom improvement was observed on day 5 in the treatment group as opposed to the placebo group taking eight days to recover, suggesting a 40% faster recovery rate. A greater rate of 50% was reported to be statistically significant from seniors over the age of 50 who were at risk of developing severe COVID-19.

As a result of comparing the time taken to symptom improvement for 98 patients (48 patients from the camostat group, 50 patients from the placebo group) who experienced cough or shortness of breath, the rate of improvement was as twice as fast and statistically significant (four days as opposed to nine). In addition, only a single patient from the treatment group required low flow oxygen treatment as opposed to six patients from the placebo group.

Patient trials for COVID-19 has been quite cumbersome due to disease-related variabilities such as time of infection, age, symptoms, patient's past and current medical condition, but also conditional factors such as the mandatory quarantine following a positive diagnosis. Hence, additional studies are needed to confirm identical efficacy in all forms of patients.

Nevertheless, Daewoong Pharmaceutical has verified effectiveness in improving symptoms in patients with respiratory symptoms especially for those above 50 years of age with mild COVID-19 symptoms. The fact that approximately 80% of participating patients were administered with antipyretic analgesics that are minimally effective on its own suggests a potential combination therapy in the future. With no oral COVID-19 treatment currently available, any promising lead is judged to be worthy of further investigation.

CEO Sengho Jeon of Daewoong Pharmaceutical commented, "Going forward, we will fulfill our responsibility in community as a pharmaceutical company to overcome COVID-19 by considering every possible option. This would include combined treatments and developing a patient-friendly nasal spray that can effectively block COVID-19."

About Daewoong Pharmaceutical. Co., Ltd.

(https://www.daewoong.co.kr/en)

Daewoong Pharmaceutical. is a global healthcare corporation founded in 1945 with the belief to 'create good medicine to protect the health of the people and create a healthy society.' Major business areas are hospital prescription drug (ETC) sector, over-the-counter medicine (OTC) sector, exportation of finished products and raw material medicine sector, and consignment production sector. Daewoong continues to invest more than 10% of its sales in R&D every year, focusing on developing gastrointestinal(GI), endocrine, orphan and stemcell based therapeutics.

For further information, please contact: 

Cheolheon Park(chpark049@daewoong.co.kr), Daewoong Pharmaceutical PR manager

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN58328 en US Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia as fast over nuoto alla marinara as
Vedi anche
News to go
Mattarella: "La vaccinazione dovere morale e civico"
News to go
Covid Italia, contagi in aumento e più ricoveri in ospedale
News to go
Rifiuti, scoperto maxi traffico illecito di scarti tessili
News to go
Green pass trasporti e obbligo vaccino docenti, dl congelato
News to go
Tokyo 2020, Montano chiude carriera in argento
News to go
Lavoro, maxi controlli in 10 aziende di logistica
News to go
Tokyo 2020, Italia argento nella sciabola a squadre
News to go
Covid, Germania verso nuova stretta
News to go
Green pass per scuola e trasporti: domani il Cdm
News to go
Tokyo 2020, ultima gara di Federica Pellegrini: settima con il sorriso
News to go
Tokyo 2020, Flora Duffy regala primo oro alle Bermuda
News to go
Save the Children: in Italia un caso di tratta su 20 riguarda un minore
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza