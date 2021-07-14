Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 14 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 15:28
Davinci Dynamics is set to launch DC100, a new powerful offer of electric motorcycle

14 luglio 2021 | 12.57
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 17th, Davinci Dynamics will celebrate its 2021 OPEN DAY and officially launch its first electric motorcycle model: DC100.

As an electric motorcycle, the DC100 has powerful performance that can rival the liter bike (1000cc class). Also, it is a two-wheeled, dynamic robot offering an optimized, smart and passionate riding experience.

DC100

The DC100, a futuristic café racer, is designed to allow riders to fully experience the joy of riding: simple design, delivering outstanding performance, and effortless handling. In terms of performance, DC100 has a peak power of 100.75 kW (137 hp) and a peak torque of 850 Nm.

The charging of DC100 is widely accessible at great ease. The motorcycle is powered by a ternary lithium battery pack with high energy density. The battery, compatible with high-voltage platforms and capable of high-rate charge/discharge, can use level 3 DC fast charges which deliver a 0-100% charge in about 30 minutes.

On the basis of the outstanding performance, DC100 is a wheeled robot that offers an optimized control experience. With the vehicle's integrated control system, DC100 delivers instant acceleration at every twist, and a simple and optimal balance of braking for enhanced safety and control. Unlike traditional motorcycle's complexity control, DC100 combines reverse assist and hill assist – which ensures riders can reverse easily even on an incline and to optimize both balance and energy recovery.

In addition, DC100's smartphone app - Davinci is launched at the same time. The phone is not only the key, and the dashboard. While riding, it integrated map navigation without having to switch apps. The app can also obtain real-time vehicle condition information, geo-locate the vehicle, and support vehicle system upgrades through FOTA.

About Davinci Dynamics

Davinci Dynamics comprises a team of engineers, technologists and motorcycle enthusiasts with a common purpose – to create the perfectly balanced electric motorcycle.

The team are driven by the desire to make the real joy of motorcycling. They spent the last 7 years working under the radar with world-leading technology institutes – Tsinghua University to develop the motorcycle from the scratch. The achievement is the DC100 – a robotic two-wheeled vehicle with perfect combination of performance and ease of use.

More technical details and pricing about DC100 will be released, followed by a limited global pre-order.

Find more information: www.davincimotor.com Facebook / Instagram: Davincimotorcycle

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1573935/image.jpg 

