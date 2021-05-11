Despite Disinformation Attempt, Antitrust Case Against IQVIA Moves Forward and Report of FTC Investigation of IQVIA Comes to Light

IQVIA continues unethical tactics to divert attention from industry-wide issue: IQVIA monopoly abuse harms life sciences companies and patients

BARCELONA, Spain, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consistent with its history of deceptive and unethical behavior, IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) yesterday issued a press release that mischaracterizes the nature of a recent procedural e-discovery ruling in Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) antitrust case against IQVIA.

The release is another IQVIA attempt to divert attention from the core issue — IQVIA's unlawful tactics to retain monopoly control of data crucial to the life sciences industry and use that position to extend its monopoly into the software market.

The Facts

"Veeva will continue to work for justice on behalf of the industry to end IQVIA's decades-long practice of holding customers hostage with its data monopoly," said Josh Faddis, general counsel at Veeva Systems. "Despite its attempts to misdirect, the fact is IQVIA's abusive and anti-competitive practices block customer choice, competition, and innovation, which ultimately harms patients."

To stay up-to-date on the status of Veeva's antitrust lawsuit against IQVIA, visit veeva.com/NoDataRestrictions.

Additional Details

Discovery Dispute Relates to Minor, Isolated Data Leak in Legacy AMS Database

IQVIA's arguments to the special master focused primarily on a minor data leak in 2015 that involved an insignificant number of IQVIA records being processed within the legacy database of AMS, a company Veeva acquired in 2013. The legacy AMS data processing project was authorized by IQVIA. Veeva took steps to resolve the data leak after it was discovered, and the same data processing project with the same IQVIA data for the same joint customer continues to this day with IQVIA's authorization and without issue.

The special master's opinion held, in part, that Veeva should have begun preserving all documents after the AMS data leak was discovered in 2015, rather than once IQVIA filed suit in 2017, on the theory that Veeva should have anticipated litigation would follow from the AMS data leak. Veeva disagrees that it should have anticipated litigation would arise from a minor data issue and the company plans to appeal the special master's ruling. The decision does not call into question Veeva's extraordinary company-wide efforts to preserve and share relevant evidence in the litigation beginning in 2017.

