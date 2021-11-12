Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 12 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 13:56
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:46 Covid oggi Fvg, 577 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 12 novembre

13:41 Quirinale, Baldassarre (ex Consulta): "Non credo in un Mattarella bis, serve svolta decisa"

13:28 Covid oggi Puglia, 265 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 12 novembre

13:25 Galeazzi e Maradona 'colleghi' per lo scudetto del Napoli - Video

13:22 Salvini: "Fedez? Preferisco Rita Pavone e Iva Zanicchi"

13:09 Giampiero Galeazzi, Abbagnale: "Era la voce del canottaggio"

13:01 Lega, Salvini: "Mai stata guerra con Giorgetti"

12:57 Giampiero Galeazzi e le telecronache: "Andiamo a vincere" - Video

12:50 Ruby ter, Marysthell Polanco rinuncia a dichiarazioni spontanee

12:47 Covid oggi Basilicata, 18 contagi e nessun morto: bollettino 12 novembre

12:42 E' morto Giampiero Galeazzi, aveva 75 anni

12:23 'Il teatro e la festa', convegno di studiosi a Palermo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

"Dialogues between world Laureates and Gen-Z" was successfully held: an event focusing on Gen Z and the future of Science

12 novembre 2021 | 13.43
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What would a conversation between two different groups – Gen Z and the older generations – looks like? CGTN Think Tank, World Laureates Association (WLA) and National Communication Center for Science and Technology, CAST sought to find out at an event that brought representatives of these groups together recently. "Dialogues between world Laureates and Gen-Z" pitted world-renowned scientists from various fields, promising up-and-coming young scientists, and Gen Z influencers together to explore the role of humanism in this age of Science. In attendance were past Wolf Prize, Fields Medal, and Turing award winners who rubbed minds with famous Chinese internet influencers.

Topics discussed include the role of curiosity in scientific work, interdisciplinary research, and journalism's role in the education of the public. The discussants were unanimous on the importance of curiosity in promoting scientific research. John Hopcroft, a recipient of the 1986 A. M. Turing Award, remarked that "Curiosity is a fundamental driver of Science", similarly, Prof. Richard Zare, a recipient of the Wolf Prize in Chemistry stated that "a sense of wonder and curiosity" is more important for science than talent. It was telling that this opinion cut across generational and professional lines and is shared by Gen Z. Lending her voice to the conversation, Li Jingjing, a journalist with CGTN, added that "in journalism, you need to be curious about people and the environment" if one is to succeed.

On Interdisciplinary research, the consensus was that the best scientific research of the future would, primarily, emerge from interdisciplinary efforts. In fact, an attendee, Hou Xu, Professor at the College of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, Xiamen University, research work straddles nano-science, material science and biology provide early evidence of this budding trend.

 A glimpse of how ideas and communication can flow between Gen-Z and older generations for the benefit of all occurred when Kid the bard, a popular Chinese internet influencer, fired a barrage of questions, sourced from his social media followers at Prof. Robert Kirshner, Clowes Professor of Science at Harvard University and the recipient of the 2015 Wolf prize in physics. This event provided a unique platform for bringing these diverse groups together.

CGTN Think Tank, cgtnthinktank@cgtn.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1686120/Promo.mp4

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita Politica_E_PA Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza an event that CGTN think tank internet influencers event
Vedi anche
News to go
Pedopornografia, sgominata rete italiana
News to go
Nasa, ritorno uomo su Luna non prima del 2025
News to go
Bollettino covid Campania, 959 contagi in ultime 24 ore
News to go
Concessioni balneari, sentenza su proroga fa discutere
News to go
Covid, a San Pietro test gratuiti per senzatetto
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Covid, Bulgaria chiede aiuti all'Unione europea
News to go
Aviaria, massima allerta nel veronese e nel padovano
News to go
Bielorussia, Lukashenko minaccia stop a gas verso Ue
News to go
Draghi ai sindaci: "Il successo del Pnrr è nelle vostre mani"
News to go
Codice della strada, nuove regole e multe
News to go
Ue, previsioni: Pil Italia rivisto a +6,2% nel 2021
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza