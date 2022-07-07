Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 07 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 20:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:12 Putin: "Occidente non è riuscito a seminare discordia in Russia"

19:57 Burioni: "Concerto Maneskin Roma? Considerare dati scientifici"

19:49 Governo, Bellanova a Conte: "Decida, o dentro o fuori"

19:38 Scandalo Vaticano, avvocati Becciu: "Si conferma sua estraneità"

19:26 E' morto l'attore James Caan, aveva 82 anni

19:24 Ucraina, governatore Luhansk: "Io obiettivo dei russi, costretto a vivere nei boschi"

19:20 Appello di Mattarella, ancora pochi vaccini anti-Covid in Africa

19:10 41 bis, visita 'Nessuno tocchi Caino' a detenuti: interrogazione Fdi

19:03 Decreto Aiuti e M5S, chi non ha votato la fiducia

18:54 Ucraina, Mattarella: "Da truppe Russia crimini atroci"

18:51 "Johnson vuole restare premier per fare festa matrimonio ai Chequers"

18:41 Dimissioni Johnson, come verrà eletto nuovo leader Tories

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Documentary Film "8:15 Hiroshima | From Father To Daughter" First Global Online Screening Free Event (August 6-9) For The 77th Anniversary of Hiroshima and Nagasaki

07 luglio 2022 | 19.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

A Riveting First Person Account of Teen Hiroshima Survivor to Remind The World of The Horrors of Nuclear War And The Power of Love and Forgiveness, Free from August 6th through 9th, 2022 (All Time Zones)

SAN DIEGO, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Film 8:15 Hiroshima | From Father To Daughter, produced by Runaway Horses, announced its First Global Online Screening Event available here: https://watch.showandtell.film/watch/815hiroshima.

8:15 Hiroshima's timely global screening will occur during the month of the First Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Review Conference being held at the United Nations – and amidst the heightened potential for nuclear war.

8:15 Hiroshima, was produced by Akiko Mikamo, the daughter of a hibakusha (nuclear bomb survivor), to illustrate her father's remarkable true story, message for peace and vision for a world without nuclear weapons.

"My father told me, 'I don't want anybody else to ever have to go through the agony of another nuclear war,' and asked me to spread his message to younger generations throughout the world," said Dr. Akiko Mikamo, Executive Producer of 8:15 Hiroshima and Author of 8:15 – A True Story of Survival and Forgiveness from Hiroshima. https://815hiroshima.com

"The world is closer to the use of nuclear weapons out of desperation—or by accident or miscalculation—than at any time since the early 1980s. As Russian President Putin has ordered his nation's nuclear forces to go on heightened alert, the West has been warned that any interference with the invasion of Ukraine would have 'consequences that you have never experienced in your history.' Suddenly, the unthinkable seems possible again."- Tom Nichols (The Atlantic)

Narrated in English with Japanese subtitles, this hybrid documentary-narrative film features never before seen video and audio recordings of Shinji Mikamo, evocative reenactments, and archival images — "bringing the past into the present." (Modern Times Review)

2020, United States, 50 min,Director J.R. HeffelfingerExecutive Producer Akiko MikamoProducer Nini Le Huynh

"8:15 Hiroshima has a big impact that brings out our humanity, and I hope it will bring us closer to a future that resolves conflict nonviolently." - Peter Kuznick (Co-author, The Untold History of the United States with Oliver Stone)

"A highly artistic work with a prayer for peace." - Asahi Family Newspaper

For more information/interview requests, press only:

Email: info@815documentary.comWebsite: https://www.815documentary.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1855014/ShowTell_GSE.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN09901 en US Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza All Time Zones world of the Horrors August Hiroshima
Vedi anche
News to go
Crollo Marmolada, recuperata la decima vittima
News to go
Crisi economica, 12 luglio incontro Draghi-sindacati
News to go
A Pamplona torna la corsa dei tori
News to go
Bonus caldaia 2022, come funziona
News to go
Ponte Morandi, processo rinviato a settembre
News to go
Covid Italia, Gimbe: +55% contagi in 7 giorni
News to go
Comuni Ricicloni 2022, boom nel Sud Italia
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del report Fiaso
News to go
Sciopero taxi, seconda giornata di protesta
News to go
Sorrento, vietato circolare in costume da bagno
News to go
Vertice Draghi-Conte, leader M5S: "Serve segno discontinuità"
News to go
Ucraina, Von der Leyen: "Ue si prepari a taglio gas dalla Russia"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza