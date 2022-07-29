Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 29 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 11:21
11:55 Pil e inflazione, cosa succede in Italia e in Europa

11:50 Covid oggi Toscana, 2.711 contagi e 8 morti: bollettino 29 luglio

11:29 Inflazione Italia 2022, 'carrello spesa' a +9,1%

11:19 Incidente sulla A4, scontro tra auto e tir: muore donna

11:11 Covid, studio boccia la vitamina D

10:30 Ascolti tv, 'Don Matteo 12' in replica su Rai1 vince

10:09 Elezioni 2022, Renzi: "Alleanza su temi o corro da solo"

10:08 Milano, bande di trapper tra sequestri e violenze: 9 arresti

10:04 Ucraina, Kiev: morti 40.500 soldati Russia in guerra

09:21 Covid oggi Italia, report Iss: Rt scende, giù i ricoveri

09:14 Elezioni 2022, M5S: nessuna deroga a regola due mandati

09:06 Prezzo benzina e diesel non cambia oggi in Italia

comunicato stampa

Dynata Expands Partnership with Google, Becoming Cross-Media Brand-Lift Measurement Partner for YouTube

29 luglio 2022 | 12.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Brands and agencies are now able to holistically compare advertising performance across all channels under measurement, including YouTube

DALLAS, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynata, the world's largest first-party data platform for insights, activation and measurement, today expanded its partnership with Google as a third-party brand-lift measurement provider approved to include YouTube as part of a cross-media study. Brands and agencies now can leverage Dynata's advertising solutions to measure advertising effectiveness, optimize media spend and improve marketing ROI on YouTube by analyzing the performance of their YouTube ads compared to TV, print or any other digital, social or offline media channels under measurement.

Media fragmentation has made it more challenging than ever to accurately measure advertising impact across all publishers and channels. Dynata now enables any company to better understand how a campaign is influencing consumers at all levels of the purchase funnel, holistically, across all channels.

In 2020, Dynata was approved to measure YouTube lift as part of a digital ad campaign using Google's Ads Data Hub. Dynata's cross-media studies — which include non-digital media channels, such as TV, radio, print and out-of-home — measure the media performance of panelists' exposure to digital ads alongside other ad types across multiple channels. For the first time, YouTube now can be included as a media channel in such studies.

"Adding a premier channel, such as YouTube, into our cross-media advertising lift offerings further enhances our ability to help clients accurately and comprehensively measure advertising performance," said Dynata CEO Gary S. Laben. "This capability reinforces our commitment to helping our clients not only to uncover insights, but also to activate these insights, measure overall marketing ROI and ultimately drive growth."

Dynata is the world's largest first-party data platform for insights, activation and measurement. With a reach that encompasses nearly 70 million consumers and business professionals globally, and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The company has built innovative data services and solutions around its robust first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing continuum — from uncovering insights to activating campaigns and measuring cross-channel marketing ROI. Dynata serves more than 6,000 market research, media and advertising agencies, publishers, consulting and investment firms and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Learn more at www.dynata.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/808175/Dynata_Logo.jpg 

