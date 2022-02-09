Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 09 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 14:33
comunicato stampa

Eka Software Records Significant Cloud Momentum in 2021

09 febbraio 2022 | 14.31
LETTURA: 3 minuti

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eka Software Solutions, the leading enterprise cloud platform for commodity and supply chain management, today announced key metrics to close out 2021. The company's continued growth and business expansion stem from a record-setting 16 remote customer implementations, introduction of new product lines and increase in global workforce.

Key growth metrics:

record-setting 16 enterprise client implementationstreasurysustainability and ESG reportinge-sourcingenhance its CTRM and ETRM solutionsSustainability

Manav Garg, CEO and Founder of Eka Software Solutions, commented: "In 2021, global enterprises were presented with more significant challenges than ever before, from supply chain disruptions to high-profile ransomware attacks and cybersecurity threats. These challenges demonstrate how critical it is for firms to rely on a unified platform with built-in flexibility to prepare for and quickly address anything that may arise."  

Garg continued, "Eka enters 2022 with significant tailwinds thanks in large part to our talented team of professionals that consistently deliver superior solutions and service. The extension of our platform in 2021 along with our continued investment to enable fully remote and seamless implementations and support has provided a launching pad for continued success and growth in the years to come."

Eka's growth reflects the strong business performance which is expected to continue given the accelerated push towards cloud adoption in markets worldwide. To date, Eka's cloud platform has been leveraged by the world's largest enterprise firms, but continued enhancements and extension of its platform will enable Eka to target middle-market enterprises as well beginning in 2022.

About Eka Software Solutions

Eka Software Solutions is a global leader in providing innovative, cloud solutions that unify a whole range of workflows from procurement to payments. Eka supports more than 100 customers globally and has proven industry expertise in helping customers achieve digital transformation in an environment of continuous change. Read more at www.eka1.com.

Media Contact: Sharmita Mandal Head Global Communications, Eka Software Solutions  Sharmita.mandal@eka1.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
