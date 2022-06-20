ELETTRONICA GROUP AND LENDLEASE TOGETHER IN THE BIO-DEFENSE OF PEOPLE AGAINST THE PANDEMIC

Innovation for a new life after the pandemic emergency makes its debut at MIND Milano Innovation District

MILAN, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The path towards building a new normality after the health emergency begins today at MIND, Milan Innovation District. Elettronica Group, a world-class leader for 70 years in the electronic defense sector, and Lendlease, international real estate and urban regeneration group, asMIND developer, presented today at MIND, Milano Innovation District, E4Shield a unique technology in the world, capable of inactivating Covid 19 viruses and its variants Wuhan, Delta and Omicron and programmable in the future for new pathogens.

E4Shield was conceived by the Elettronica company which, thanks to its seventy years of experience in the management of the electromagnetic spectrum, has also transferred its skills to the Biodefense sector. The further development of E4Shield was made possible thanks to the partnership with Lendlease, to contribute to the current and future pandemic threat, in line with the commitment to create built spaces that guarantee ever higher standards of well-being and health of people and the planet. This is one of the first innovation project born within the ecosystem MIND in Milan (Italy).

E4Shield, completely Made in Italy, by acting inside closed environments such as schools, lifts, means of transport, is able to inactivate the virus in an aerosol within 3 minutes, helping to mitigate the pandemic threat.. E4Shield has obtained CE and SAR certification and its effectiveness has been tested through various laboratory tests confirming the inactivation of the virus by 90% in aerosol

E4shield is in fact a unique "disruptive" solution in the world that puts the expertise and technology of the leader in electronic defense systems, Elettronica Group at the service of civil society and sees Lendlease as a partner for the development of the application in the built environment.

The technological innovation of E4Shield is based on the scientific evidence reported in various contributions from the literature, including a study published by the journal Nature, which have amply demonstrated the ability of electromagnetic fields to inhibit the viral load of pathogens.

"E4Shield is a unique system in the world through which our Group has made its skills in the military sector available to civil society", said Enzo Benigni, President and CEO of Elettronica Spa. "Elettronica has in its nature the contrast to emerging threats and, together with continuous research and development, has created the basis for the development of this innovative technology, which we hope will represent a further valid aid in the management of the post-pandemic. With E4Shield we wanted to make our contribution to one of the major challenges that the research world is called to respond to today. Collaborations with the Scientific Department of the Celio Military Polyclinic, the Sacco hospital, the Virostatics laboratories and above all with our partner Lendlease were fundamental for its development. We hope that this innovative system will be the first step towards a return to a new normality".

"We are particularly proud to present one of the first innovation projects realized thanks to the ecosystem of MIND Milano Innovation District, which made possible the shared development of this pioneering technology in response to an extraordinary global challenge", declared Andrea Ruckstuhl, Head of Italy and Continental Europe of Lendlease. "As urban developers, we are committed to continuously innovating the most cutting-edge standards that certify the quality and well-being of places, in which it will be increasingly crucial to ensure integrated and cooperative technological solutions to anticipate and resolve new possible health or climate crises".

