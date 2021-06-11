Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 11 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 13:34
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:08 Vendola: "Esilio finito, riprendo la parola"

13:02 Numero Blu Servizi, Health challenge per incentivare sane abitudini tra dipendenti

12:44 Comunali Roma, Meloni: "Siamo qui per vincere, non per partecipare"

12:40 AstraZeneca, seconda dose e giovani: cosa fanno le regioni

12:31 Digitale, Almaviva entra nello Smact Innovation Ecosystem

12:26 G7, i gonfiabili di Biden e Johnson: la protesta arriva via mare

12:20 AstraZeneca e trombosi, Lazio sospende vaccinazioni 18-30 anni

12:20 live Covid oggi Italia, contagi: bollettino Protezione Civile e regioni 11 giugno

11:52 Comunali Roma, Michetti: "Città governabile, serve onestà e competenza"

11:51 AstraZeneca, seconda dose e rischi trombosi: le news

11:38 Comunali Roma, Salvini: "Vogliamo fare la capitale green d'Europa"

11:18 Covid, in Russia risalgono contagi: mai così tanti casi da febbraio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

European Hematology Association - Above and BEYOND: Luspatercept is Efficacious and Well-Tolerated in Patients with Non-Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia

11 giugno 2021 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The non-transfusion-dependent (NTD) form of β-thalassemia, an inherited blood disorder with impaired production of hemoglobin, is characterized by chronic anemia of mild-moderate severity and iron overload. Despite their transfusion-independence, patients with NTD β-thalassemia can still develop serious morbidities in various organ systems and have reduced quality of life. There are currently no approved therapies for the management of anemia in NTD β-thalassemia. Luspatercept is a drug that is approved for the treatment of anemia in transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia and may also be beneficial for patients with NTD β-thalassemia. The BEYOND study enrolled 145 adults with NTD β-thalassemia in a randomized phase 2 clinical trial and compared the efficacy and safety of luspatercept with placebo. All patients continued to receive best supportive care throughout the study and were followed up to Week 24.

EHA logo

Treatment with luspatercept significantly improved anemia compared with placebo. Patients showed increased hemoglobin and almost 90% of luspatercept-treated patients remained transfusion-free through Week 24. Consequently, patients in the intervention arm reported a higher quality of life score, indicating a reduction in clinical symptoms such as tiredness and weakness. The improvement in quality of life significantly correlated with hemoglobin increase. Importantly, the incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events was comparable between the luspatercept and placebo groups and no thromboembolic or thrombophlebitis events occurred in the trial. In conclusion, luspatercept is efficacious and safe for treating patients with NTD β-thalassemia.

The results of this study will be presented by Professor Ali Taher in the Presidential Symposium.

Presenter:          Professor Ali T. Taher

Affiliation:          American University of Beirut Medical Center,  Beirut, Lebanon 

Abstract:              #S101  THE BEYOND STUDY: RESULTS OF A PHASE 2, DOUBLE-BLIND, RANDOMIZED, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED MULTICENTER STUDY OF LUSPATERCEPT IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH NON-TRANSFUSION DEPENDENT BETA-THALASSEMIA

About the EHA Annual Congress: Every June, EHA organizes its Annual Congress in a major European city. This year, due to the persisting COVID19 pandemic, EHA organizes a virtual Congress for the second time. The Congress is aimed at health professionals working in or interested in the field of hematology.

Website: www.ehaweb.org

(Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622259/EHA_Logo.jpg)

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza anemia NTD iron overload anemia in transfusion dependent
Vedi anche
Rivera: "Vaccino? Non ci penso proprio"
Parla per la prima volta Montante: "Io strumento dei magistrati"
Contrabbando gasolio, sequestrati beni per 18 milioni di euro
Omicidio-suicidio nel torinese, spara alla moglie e si toglie la vita
Speranza: "Tutti i vaccini efficaci e sicuri"
Caravella Tricolore, il riconoscimento a Marra
Fondazione An, Marra premiato per il Libro dei Fatti
Armi e tutorial per fabbricare congegni, 46enne arrestato a Lanciano
Controlli Nas su 1300 ambulanze, 9 veicoli sequestrati e 160 irregolari
AstraZeneca, Galli: "Valutare se toglierlo"
Herat, ammainata la bandiera italiana
A Quarta Repubblica il caso della giovane Saman Abbas
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza