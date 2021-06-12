Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 12 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 18:21
Temi caldi
Speciali

European Hematology Association- First-Line Ibrutinib + Venetoclax Is Superior to Chlorambucil + Obinutuzumab for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocyte Lymphoma

12 giugno 2021 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, June 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The combination of ibrutinib and venetoclax may be effective for treating patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) due to the complementary mechanisms of action of the two targeted therapies. Ibrutinib mobilizes CLL cells from the lymph nodes and inhibits cancer cell proliferation while venetoclax kills any circulating cancer cells. The GLOW study is the first randomized clinical trial to investigate the efficacy and safety of ibrutinib + venetoclax (I+V) as a first-line fixed-duration oral treatment compared with chlorambucil + obinutuzumab (Clb+O) for untreated CLL/SLL. A total of 211 patients were recruited and randomized 1:1 with a median follow-up of 27.7 months.

European Hematology Association-Logo

Patients treated with I+V showed significantly improved progression-free survival compared with those treated with Clb+O, which was consistent across all predefined subgroups. Furthermore, the rate of undetectable minimal residual disease (uMRD) in both bone marrow and peripheral blood was also significantly higher in the I+V arm 3 months after the end of treatment. Importantly, 84.5% of patients in this group maintained uMRD in peripheral blood at 12 months after treatment conclusion. Similarly, I+V achieved higher complete response rates and prolonged the time to subsequent therapy. Common grade ≥3 treatment-emergent adverse events were neutropenia (34.9%), diarrhea (10.4%), and hypertension (7.5%) for I+V. Taken together, I+V as a first-line treatment for CLL/SLL demonstrated superior efficacy compared with Clb+O with improved depth and duration of remission and tolerable safety profile.

The results of this study will be presented by Prof. Arnon Kater in the Late Breaking Oral Session on Saturday, June 12.

Presenter: Professor Arnon Kater

Affiliation: Amsterdam Medical Center, University of Amsterdam, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Abstract: # LB1902:FIXED-DURATION IBRUTINIB AND VENETOCLAX (I+V) VERSUS CHLORAMBUCIL PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB (CLB+O) FOR FIRST-LINE (1L) CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL): PRIMARY ANALYSIS OF THE PHASE 3 GLOW STUDY

About the EHA Annual Congress: Every year in June, EHA organizes its Annual Congress in a major European city. This year due to the persisting COVID19 pandemic, EHA organized a Virtual Congress for the second time. The Congress is aimed at health professionals working in or interested in the field of hematology.

Website: www.ehaweb.org

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622259/EHA_Logo.jpg  

 

