Mercoledì 03 Agosto 2022
Firmenich Appoints Maurizio Clementi ad interim President of its Taste & Beyond Division

03 agosto 2022 | 14.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GENEVA, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Maurizio Clementi as ad interim President of its Taste & Beyond division, effective immediately. This move follows former President Emmanuel Butstraen's recent appointment as Chief Integration Officer overseeing the upcoming DSM-Firmenich merger. Maurizio will remain in role until the merger's successful completion.

 

 

"Maurizio has played an essential role in Taste & Beyond's divisional transformation, purpose-led strategic growth and unprecedented performance," said Firmenich CEO Gilbert Ghostine. "In his new role as division President, he will continue to serve our customers by harnessing Firmenich's leading innovation, best-in-class creation and talented teams across the world."

Maurizio Clementi has been with Firmenich for the last 11 years. For the last several years, he has served as Firmenich's Taste & Beyond Global Strategy SVP, where he grew Taste & Beyond's Human Insights teams into a trusted global authority, oversaw the successful acquisition of Campus and, together with Emmanuel, shaped the group's SmartProteins® meat & dairy analogs business to become an industry leader.

Before joining Firmenich, Maurizio spent several years in corporate consultancy roles, specializing in M&A and more than eight years with Nissan Motor Co. as CFO for key European markets. He holds a bachelor's degree in Economics & Commerce as well as a Juris Doctor in law from Sapienza Università di Roma.

"I'm honored to take on this new role and look forward to building upon the great legacy and momentum built by Emmanuel and our teams around the world," said Maurizio "I will continue to drive our commitment to accelerating global diet transformation by working closely with our customers to create delicious food & beverages that are better for people and planet."

About Firmenich

Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, was founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895, and has been family-owned for 127 years. Firmenich is a leading business-to-business company specialized in the research, creation, manufacture and sale of perfumes, flavors and ingredients. Renowned for its world-class research and creativity, as well as its leadership in sustainability, Firmenich offers its customers superior innovation in formulation, a broad and high-quality palette of ingredients, and proprietary technologies including biotechnology, encapsulation, olfactory science and taste modulation. Firmenich had an annual turnover of 4.3 billion Swiss Francs at end June 2021. More information about Firmenich is available at www.firmenich.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1871712/Firmenich_Clementi.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798187/Firmenich_Logo.jpg

 

