Mercoledì 01 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 14:42
Forcyd Expands its UK Footprint with the hiring of a Partner to oversee its London office

01 giugno 2022 | 13.47
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AMSTERDAM, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forcyd, a Dutch-headquartered international provider of eDiscovery, Cyber Forensics and Document Review Consulting services, has hired James MacGregor to lead their UK practice.

"The London eDiscovery and Document Review market is underserved by boutique service providers who can tailor service delivery to their client's needs," says MacGregor. "In the wake of vast market consolidation in recent years, less than a handful of specialist eDiscovery providers remain in the UK whose owners are intimately involved in the day-to-day running of the business. Without outside investment, Forcyd's founding Partners have built an impressive international business that serves companies listed at the top of the FTSE 100 as well as some of the biggest law firms in the world. I am thrilled to further expand Forcyd's global footprint by helping the firm grow its UK presence and by assisting with its expansion into new geographies in Europe and beyond.  

MacGregor was previously a Managing Director in the London office of one of the largest eDiscovery providers in the world and prior to that he was a Director in New York at an international consulting firm with a practice focused on cross-border litigation and investigations. He is the founder and President of the Association of eDiscovery Specialists (ACEDS) UK Chapter and serves as a volunteer on the International Legal Technology Association (ILTA) International Programming Team. 

Mathieu Van Ravenstein, one of Forcyd's founding Partners welcomed James with the following sentiment: "We've been looking to expand our UK market presence for some time to keep pace with the growing number of UK clients Forcyd works with. However, it was important we found the right business partner in London who embodies the Forcyd culture we've worked so hard to build. James shares our belief that, much like the law firms we serve, an eDiscovery business owned by its practitioners, is better aligned with its client's long-term incentives, than an institution owned by external investors looking for a quick return. We are delighted to have James on the team."  

 www.forcyd.com

Tag
Altro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Forcyd Expands its UK provider of eDiscovery provider fornitore d'accesso
