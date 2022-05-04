Forrester Announces Full Conference Agenda For CX EMEA 2022

The in-person and digital experience will explore how customer experience, B2C marketing, and digital leaders can better understand and serve their customers' needs to increase loyalty and drive business growth

LONDON, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for CX EMEA, being held in London and digitally on 22–23 June 2022. According to Forrester, only 29% of European leaders regard customer experience (CX) as a critical business priority — despite the fact that, on average, when companies deliver a good customer service experience, their customers are 2.4x more likely to stay with them, 2.7x more likely to spend more with them, and 10x more likely to recommend them. At the event, CX, B2C marketing, and digital leaders will learn how to better understand their customers' evolving needs and utilise CX as a competitive advantage.

Featuring immersive experiences, keynote presentations, multiple case studies, dedicated breakouts, and role-based sessions, CX EMEA 2022 will offer the latest research insights, models, and frameworks to help leaders create emotionally positive experiences that drive long-term customer loyalty.

Key Sessions Include:

Attendees will also have the opportunity to network with like-minded peers, experience Forrester's CX Certification course, and gain access to diversity and inclusion content. For senior CX, B2C marketing, and digital leaders, the event will offer an invitation-only executive programme, the Executive Leadership Exchange (ELE), to expand on the Forrester thought leadership presented at the conference and discuss best practices aligned to executive priorities.

"The pandemic has changed customers' priorities and expectations drastically," said Martin Gill, VP and research director at Forrester. "Leaders need to make sure they are delivering a customer experience that meets these new needs. However, our research indicates that European leaders see investing in CX improvements as a lower priority compared to their global peers. At CX EMEA, we will provide insight into the new consumer and how leaders can leverage customer data to deliver much-needed customer centricity that will strengthen emotional bonds, build trust, increase loyalty — and ultimately drive business growth."

Resources:

About ForresterForrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, marketing, customer experience, product, and sales functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the centre of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; over 70 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

Contact:Michael Burnermburner@forrester.com +44 20 7323 7608