Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 31 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 15:11
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:56 Difesa, M5S: "Dietrofront governo grazie a nostra determinazione"

14:50 Fedez lascia ospedale dopo operazione per tumore, il messaggio ai medici

14:49 Ucraina, parlamentare Ostapchuk: "pandemia ci ha aiutati moltissimo, lavoriamo più di prima"

14:47 Ucraina, ultimo italiano rimasto a Dnipro: "E' hub umanitario, 17mila aiutati nonostante bombe''

14:44 Covid oggi Puglia, 7.129 contagi e 16 morti: bollettino 31 marzo

14:34 Fine stato emergenza, Cauda: "Virus non legge giornali, serve tanta prudenza"

14:28 Giorgio Chinaglia, 10 anni fa l'addio a Long John - Foto

14:27 Lega, nuova 'tattica' Salvini: meno cronisti e telecamere

14:21 Guerra Ucraina, Nato: "Russia non si sta ritirando ma riposizionando"

14:15 Covid oggi Italia, tutta in rosso scuro: mappa Ecdc

14:08 Difesa, Renzi: "Conte cinico e squallido, Draghi lo ha rimesso a posto"

14:04 Codere, nel IV trim. fatturato +117,3% a 291 mln: si va verso valori pre-Covid

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

GADOPICLENOL: ANOTHER MILESTONE ACHIEVED

31 marzo 2022 | 14.41
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Priority Review of the Gadopiclenol NDA granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration"

MILAN, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracco is very excited about the Priority Review granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to the New Drug Application (NDA) of the investigational high-relaxivity, macrocyclic gadolinium-based contrast agent (GBCA) Gadopiclenol, which follows the acceptance of the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) made by Guerbet for the product in the European Union, as well as a duplicate MAA by Bracco.

"A Priority Review designation means that FDA will take action months earlier compared with standard applications, and is a recognition by the U.S. Agency about the possible improvements in safety and/or effectiveness that Gadopiclenol, if approved, could provide to patients and to MRI healthcare professionals," says Fulvio Renoldi Bracco, Vice-Chairman of the Board & CEO of Bracco Imaging, a world leader in diagnostic imaging. "It is a very important milestone in the collaboration between Guerbet and Bracco to bring this new MR agent to clinical fruition in the earliest possible time."

Bracco Imaging and Guerbet have a worldwide collaboration on Gadopiclenol, an investigational macrocyclic gadolinium-based contrast agent (GBCA). The two companies will be marketing the product independently under different brand names, while also collaborating on manufacturing, as well as research and development programs and activities to obtain regulatory approvals.

Bracco is looking forward to celebrating in June its 95th anniversary, a major milestone for a company that has constantly brought innovation to the market and will continue to do so with breakthrough products. Bracco's mission has always been innovation-driven, confirming its commitment to strengthening a leadership position in the diagnostic imaging space.

Gadopiclenol is an investigational macrocyclic GBCA with high relaxivity. The efficacy and safety of Gadopiclenol have been evaluated in MRI of the Central Nervous System and MRI of the head and neck, thorax, breast, abdomen, pelvis, musculoskeletal system. No Regulatory Authority has completed evaluation of the nonclinical and clinical data deriving from the development of the product. Both Guerbet and Bracco Imaging own valuable intellectual property relating to Gadopiclenol.

Bracco Imaging S.p.A. ("Bracco Imaging"), part of the Bracco Group, is an innovative world leader delivering end-to-end products and solutions through its comprehensive portfolio across diagnostic imaging modalities. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Bracco Imaging's purpose is to improve people's lives by shaping the future of prevention and precision diagnostic imaging. Bracco Imaging portfolio includes products and solutions for all key diagnostic imaging modalities: X-ray imaging, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS), and Nuclear Medicine. In 2019 Bracco Imaging also enriched its product portfolio by expanding the range of oncology nuclear imaging solutions in the urology segment and other specialties with the acquisition of Blue Earth Diagnostics. The company is active in molecular imaging with innovative agents for positron emission tomography (PET) in patients with suspected recurrent prostate cancer. To learn more, visit www.braccoimaging.com.

Duccio ManettiGlobal Communications Director+39 340 9016191Duccio.Manetti@bracco.com

Micaela ColamasiSenior PR Communication Manager+39 340 9775099Micaela.colamasi@bracco.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/784805/Bracco_Diagnostics_Logo.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Priority Review of the Gadopiclenol NDA granted ANOTHER MILESTONE ACHIEVED drug administration Bracco
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, diplomazia al lavoro: il punto sui negoziati
News to go
Operazione contro il caporalato, 15 arresti
News to go
Covid, allarme Oms: crollo test
News to go
E' caro colazione al bar, caffè vola a +18%
News to go
Carburanti, frode fiscale: maxi operazione Gdf
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Gas Russia, pagamenti ancora in dollari e euro
News to go
Maltempo in Italia, torna l'inverno con pioggia e neve
News to go
Ucraina, bombardamenti su Croce Rossa a Mariupol
News to go
Chernobyl, appello della vice premier ucraina all'Onu
News to go
Nigeria fuori da Mondiali, caos allo stadio
News to go
Amianto, pensione di invalidità: domande entro il 31 marzo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza