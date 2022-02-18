Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 18 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 12:22
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:16 Covid oggi Toscana, 3.324 contagi: bollettino 18 febbraio

12:10 Norcia e Corviale, Mattarella inizia mandato in luoghi simbolo

11:27 Green pass, Costa: "Allo studio rimozione per attività all'aperto"

11:03 Incendio traghetto Grecia oggi, operazioni salvataggio - Video

10:45 Ucraina, Russia annuncia ritiro altre truppe: news di oggi

10:45 Mafia capitale, Appello bis: Alemanno condannato a un anno e 10 mesi

10:25 Confindustria Nautica patrocina eventi sul territorio

10:23 Influenza, Iss: "Epidemia finita"

10:09 Caro bollette, verso intervento da 6 miliardi

09:41 Covid Italia, Ricciardi: "Pandemia non è finita, rischiamo di sbattere"

09:12 Covid oggi Italia, report Iss: continua calo Rt e incidenza

07:34 Grecia, in fiamme traghetto diretto a Brindisi - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

GEEKVAPE Unveils the Co-branded Products with Paris Saint-Germain during the Champions League 21/22

18 febbraio 2022 | 06.27
LETTURA: 2 minuti

On February 15, Paris Saint-Germain defeated Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League at Parc des Princes. Mbappe's mercurial stoppage-time winner gave PSG a 1-0 win over Real Madrid.

PARIS, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the same day, GEEKVAPE held the 'SHAPE THE FUTURE' new product launch in Paris, France, officially launching three new Paris Saint-Germain Edition products. GEEKVAPE became the first brand in its industry to venture onto an international football field, capturing the attention of fans worldwide.

The partnership between Paris Saint-Germain and GEEKVAPE has been widely publicized since it was announced. These much-anticipated products have finally come to market.

GEEKVAPE has raised the bar for mod, pod mod, and pod product design. They are the Obelisk 65FC, which epitomizes the industry's cutting-edge technology, the Geekvape S100, which features a stainless steel body, and the Geekvape 1FC, the world's first fast charging pod mod. Each of the three products is painted in a French blue hue.

However, the rights and interests of the collaboration go beyond this. GEEKVAPE has a unique GeekFams VIP lounge in Parc des Princes, and their valued clients will be invited to enjoy a VIP viewing experience. GEEKVAPE will also distribute autographed PSG merchandises on occasion, and GeekFams will have the chance to become Geek Ambassadors and be invited to the stadium to meet the players up close and personal.

As we all know, the entire industry is struggling this year due to the influence of COVID-19. Despite numerous obstacles, the GEEKVAPE team has achieved outstanding results.

In 2021, GEEKVAPE continued to consolidate the position of the top one brand in BOX MOD, and its product system was more than that. This year, GEEKVAPE entered the pod and disposable market, realizing the full category layout of three categories and five series. They also gained industry media and partner recognition. GEEKVAPE received numerous international awards from the prestigious Vapouround Awards and Ecigclick Awards.

GEEKVAPE's global sales network now covers over 60 countries and regions and has maintained rapid growth for five consecutive years. More and more consumers are now turning to GEEKVAPE products, and its technologies are being adopted by an increasing number of partners. Launching co-branded products with PSG is a significant step toward reviving the industry.

For a long time, GEEKVAPE has been at the forefront of the industry, constantly striving to create better products for customers and pursuing the ultimate product and technology concept. This bold and innovative move increased the brand's global influence as well as its brand culture.

"By collaborating with Paris Saint-Germain, we are able to incorporate life and sports themes, resulting in a more diverse brand culture that inspires people." said Potti, GEEKVAPE's marketing director. GEEKVAPE is on the verge of breaking out on the global stage in the near future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1748888/GEEKVAPE_Paris_Saint_Germain_announced_official_partnership_July_23rd_2021.jpg 

Photo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1748889/Potti_Lan_marketing_director_GEEKVAPE_spoke__SHAPE_THE_FUTURE__launch.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Paris Saint Germain defeated Real Madrid Real Madrid Champions League win over Real Madrid
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, dal 10 marzo cibi e bevande in cinema e stadi
News to go
Brasile, inondazioni a Petropolis: 104 morti
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Draghi: "Mantenere dialogo il più possibile aperto"
News to go
Covid, guariti più a rischio disturbi mentali
Covid Italia, in calo contagi e decessi: il report
News to go
Agricoltura, Coldiretti in piazza contro caro bollette e speculazioni
News to go
Droga, associazione per spaccio: 20 arresti
News to go
Russia - Ucraina, Di Maio incontra Lavrov
News to go
'Ndrangheta, 63 arresti tra Roma e litorale sud della Capitale
News to go
Ambiente, farmaci inquinano fiumi
Ucraina-Russia, Di Maio a Lavrov: "Italia c'è per soluzione diplomatica" - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza