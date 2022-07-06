Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 06 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 19:23
comunicato stampa

Geekvape was Invited to the 14th ICCMS 2022 for Industry-first CFD Application In Ceramic Atomizer Structural Optimization

06 luglio 2022 | 14.39
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 24 to June 26, 2022, Chongqing University of Posts and Telecommunications successfully hosted the 14th International Conference on Computer Modeling and Simulation (ICCMS 2022).

According to ICCMS, since its establishment in 2009, ICCMS has been successfully held in Italy, China, Australia, the Netherlands and other countries and regions, with nearly 2,000 experts and scholars from all over the world attending the conference and more than 200 academic sessions. All accepted papers will be published in the International Conference Proceedings Series by ACM, which will be archived in the ACM Digital Library, and indexed by Ei Compendex, Scopus, etc.

The committee received numerous submissions from professors and students from a variety of research institutes and businesses engaged in computer modeling and simulation research.

After a strict selection procedure, only two Chinese companies were invited to attend the conference. As the only e-cigarette company asked to participate, Geekvape Technology shared its latest research results at the conference.

Geekvape Introduced the computational fluid dynamics (CFD) application in structural optimization of the ceramic atomizer. In designing electrically heated atomizers, the heat and mass transfer phenomenon is essential for maximizing the final product's performance. In such a seemingly simple atomizer, the complex thermo-fluidic phenomena in the design becomes the biggest challenge. The engineering team has successfully developed patented product designs with higher heat efficiency and better atomization performance. This indicates that the development of product innovation in the e-cigarette industry has progressed significantly.

Dr. Jiadong Zang, the Geekvape's advanced technology and application research Institute's representative, stated: "This invitation is a great honor for Geekvape to communicate with many international experts and scholars in related research fields, to discuss the latest technological progress and share our most recent findings. This has profound implications for the future development of the global e-cigarette industry, as well as for the improvement of scientific and technological innovation to facilitate the industry's high-quality development".

According to the "Global E-cigarette Industry Development Trend Special Research Report 2021-2022" published by iiMedia Research, the global e-cigarette retail scale has been growing quickly for the past three years. Chinese companies design and distribute to over 200 nations and regions, accounting for 95 percent of global capacity. This demonstrates that China has a significant advantage in the global market, with Chinese manufacturing driving the e-cigarette industry growth through technological innovation.

In recent years, Geekvape has adopted an open stance and taken proactive steps to enhance its own technical intellectual property reserves and retain its own innovative features, as well as to refresh its thorough awareness of technological innovation interdiscipline.

The CFD application has not only received widespread acclaim at international conferences, but has also significantly increased Geekvape's global competitiveness. The e-cigarette market is expected to grow rapidly in the next years and has a bright future.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1854306/14th_2022_International_Conference_on_Computer_Modeling_and_Simulaton.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1854307/14th_ICCMS_2022_CERTIFICATE_FOR_ORAL_PRESENTATION_JIADONG_ZANG_GEEKVAPE_TECHNOLOGY_CO_LTD.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1854340/14th_ICCMS_2022_CFD_APPLICATION_IN_STRUCTURAL_OPTIMIZATION_OF_CERAMIC_ATOMIZER_GEEKVAPE_TECH_CO___LT.jpg 

