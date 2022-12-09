Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 09 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 04:57
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Vertice EuroMed, oggi Meloni ad Alicante: resta nodo migranti con Macron

00:02 Meteo, la prossima settimana arriva la 'sciabolata artica'

22:55 Iran: "Occidente ipocrita". E tagga Picierno

21:58 Terremoto in Sicilia, scossa 4.1 tra province Catania e Ragusa

21:40 Russia libera Griner, Usa rilasciano Bout: lo scambio - Video

20:59 Meloni: "Ok Ue a fondi per interconnessione Italia-Tunisia grande successo"

20:41 Ucraina, le lacrime del Papa per la pace - Video

20:39 Fonti Palazzo Chigi: "Meloni a Parigi? Da Eliseo nessun invito ufficiale"

20:24 M5S, restituzione parte Tfr fine mandato da ex iscritti: nuove regole

19:46 Terzo Polo, al via federazione con Calenda presidente

19:42 Vertice Alicante, Cirielli: "Italia sia capofila nuova politica per l'Africa"

19:03 Francia, Macron: "Preservativi gratis per i giovani dal 2023"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Getting to Know the Whale Photo Solution by ZEASN - an AWS partner

09 dicembre 2022 | 04.38
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEASN, the world's leading smart home ecosystem operator, today recommends Whale Photo, a one-stop smart solutions for digital photo frames, including system software, cloud service, and mobile app, aiming to offer simple, flexible, and secure sharing experience for global users.

Whale Photo is a part of Whale Eco smart home devices OS solutions. It integrates the cloud services of AWS to ensure safe and stable operation globally. Whale Photo was based on a series of AWS reliable solutions, such as Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3), AWS IoT, Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS), Amazon Simple Queue Service (SQS), Amazon MQ, Amazon CloudFront, etc. AWS offers a broad set of global cloud-based products that help organizations like ZEASN to move faster, lower IT costs, and scale.

Whale Photo Highlights:

About ZEASN

ZEASN Information Group was founded in January 2011. As the world's leading smart home ecosystem operator, more than 50 million global households (with more than 150 million users) are currently using smart TVs, set-top boxes, smart speakers, and other smart home entertainment devices powered by Whale cloud services.

Whale OS is an operating system with independent intellectual property rights that supports various popular smart home devices. Based on Whale Eco, it provides users with a wide range of global top and local essential entertainment apps or content and provides innovative Internet services such as efficient customized development and intelligent voice for Whale Eco partners.

Whale Eco is ZEASN's efforts to build a smart home entertainment ecosystem that serves global users since 2018. The ecosystem takes Whale OS as the core, relying on professional and powerful Whale cloud services and smart devices, and unites content service partners, technical service providers, advertising service providers, and smart device manufacturers to provide global users with wonderful home entertainment products. Whale Eco's partners include Philips, Netflix, Novatek, TPV, TCL, Amazon, Google, etc. To find out more, please visit: https://www.zeasn.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1964478/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/getting-to-know-the-whale-photo-solution-by-zeasn---an-aws-partner-301698949.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN60045 en US ICT ICT Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design ICT cloud service including system software world's leading smart Smart
Vedi anche
News to go
Teatro alla Scala ha inaugurato la stagione 2022-2023
News to go
Attentato a Schlein rivendicato da anarchici greci
News to go
Festa dell'Immacolata, al via il periodo natalizio
News to go
Time, Zelensky 'Persona dell'anno' 2022
News to go
Covid, Cina annuncia stop a misure più drastiche
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Putin: "Ci difenderemo con ogni mezzo"
News to go
Mattarella in Bocconi per saluto a Monti: "La Repubblica gli è grata"
News to go
Meteo, pioggia e neve per il ponte dell'Immacolata
News to go
Germania, sospetto golpe: 25 arresti
News to go
Manovra 2023, Landini: "Da risposte Meloni profonde distanze"
News to go
Cagliari, sequestrati 748 kg di fuochi d'artificio: una denuncia
News to go
Test di Medicina 2023, le date
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza