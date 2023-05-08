Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 08 Maggio 2023
comunicato stampa

GIDARA Energy Announces Major Milestone: Environmental Permit for Advanced Methanol Facility

08 maggio 2023 | 13.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GIDARA Energy is pleased to announce that it has secured a key environmental permit for its Advanced Methanol Amsterdam (AMA) facility, which is a major step forward in the company's mission of decarbonizing the industry. The environmental permit, granted by the province of Noord-Holland, allows GIDARA Energy to build its advanced methanol facility which will convert local waste into advanced methanol.

The renewable methanol facility, located in the Port of Amsterdam, will use GIDARA Energy's patented HTW® gasification technology to convert waste into bio methanol, a versatile fuel that can be used in road transport, in the maritime sector, and for producing sustainable aviation fuels. Obtaining this permit is a major milestone in the development of the facility, enabling the production of renewable fuels and, in the future, high quality circular chemicals.

The process of obtaining the permit included a detailed review of the project, including a thorough assessment of its potential environmental impacts, a public consultation process, and a full review of its proposed design and construction plans to ensure the facility meets all applicable environmental standards. GIDARA Energy has worked closely with the local authorities and scientific experts to ensure that the facility will have minimal environmental impact and be safe for the community, while meeting the growing global demand for advanced methanol and renewable energy.

GIDARA Energy's Founder, Wim van der Zande, and CEO Dr. Norbert Kamp expressed enthusiasm for the permit, stating, "We are thrilled to have earned this permit and are eager to get to work building our advanced methanol facility. This facility is a major step forward in our mission to reduce global carbon emissions and create a more circular economy. We thank the permitting authorities for their diligent and thorough review and look forward to continuing to work with them as we move ahead with the construction of our facility."

Advanced Methanol Amsterdam (AMA) is set to be built at BioPark, the primary development site for producers of renewable fuels in the Port of Amsterdam. The facility will convert approximately 360,000 tons of waste into 90,000 tons of renewable methanol every year.

Roon van Maanen, Head of Energy & Circular Industry at the Port of Amsterdam, said, ''Congratulations to GIDARA Energy on this important step in the realization of their sustainable methanol plant. The Port of Amsterdam facilitates companies that promote circular activities and the energy transition. GIDARA's plant, which transforms waste into methanol, is a stellar example that will fit seamlessly into our port's sustainability goals. We look forward to the moment they break ground."

About GIDARA Energy

GIDARA Energy is focused on converting non-recyclable waste into advanced biofuels and circular chemicals using patented technologies. GIDARA Energy's High-Temperature Winkler (HTW® 2.0 and, in the near future, HTW® 3.0) technology can be utilized to produce valuable products and advanced biofuels (Renewable Methanol and Sustainable Aviation Fuel) for use in the road transport, marine, and aviation sectors, helping these sectors to reduce their use of fossil resources, reduce carbon emissions and become more sustainable.

GIDARA Energy's objective is to meet the demand for cleaner fuels, reduce global carbon emissions, reduce waste, and create a more circular economy. The patented HTW® 2.0 technology is the leading gasification process, with decades of waste gasification experience at a commercial scale. Over the years, the technology has been significantly improved to achieve better results and handle a broad range of feedstocks.

For more information about GIDARA Energy, please visit www.gidara-energy.com.

About GIDARA Energy's Waste to Chemical facilities

Advanced Methanol Amsterdam (AMA) and Advanced Methanol Rotterdam (AMR) are GIDARA Energy's flagship renewable fuels facilities, based in the Port of Amsterdam and Port of Rotterdam, respectively. The Advanced Methanol facilities will achieve a combined reduction of 700,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalents (CO2eq) of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions per year, producing approximately 180,000 tons of renewable methanol yearly by converting 360,000 tons of local non-recyclable waste that is currently being incinerated.

Side streams such as green CO2 and solid residue are used for greenhouses and cement filling, respectively. Its objective is to contribute to better fuels and a circular economy while providing port expansion, thus more employment. The Advanced Methanol facilities will be working in close cooperation with local partners and several universities.

Media Relations GIDARA Energy:Salva Mehtash, Marketing and Public Relations Managercommunications@gidara-energy.com, +31(0)158 200 74

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2071371/GIDARA_Energy_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gidara-energy-announces-major-milestone-environmental-permit-for-advanced-methanol-facility-301818106.html

in Evidenza