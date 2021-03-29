Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 30 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 18:06
Globe pioneers data as currency in the Philippines

29 marzo 2021 | 10.25
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MANILA, Philippines, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Philippine telco, Globe unveiled its first-in-market innovation, GBs (gigabytes) to Points, during the first Globe Innovation Fest. This feature is available to Globe mobile and broadband customers, allowing unused gigabytes of customers' data to be converted into Globe Rewards points. 

Globe Rewards is the telco's incomparable loyalty program that can be used to buy essential items like food, groceries, telco products, even appliances and donate to causes.  Globe Rewards is highly popular in the country as Filipinos use their points as cash to cope with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This gives both mobile and broadband customers more value for money because with "data as currency", no unused customer data goes to waste.

"The impact of the pandemic in the country has been tremendous. So we reinvented the way Filipinos use their data because we believe now is the best time to help our customers who are already reeling from the crisis.  This helps extend real value for what they pay for," said Issa Guevarra-Cabreira, Globe Deputy Chief Commercial Officer.

While Prepaid customers are able to get 1 point for every GB converted, Postpaid customers will be able to convert 1GB to 10 Globe Rewards points. Likewise, Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi customers can convert 3GBs to 3 Rewards points.

"Data may be converted into points at any time within the promo validity or before the plan's cut off date.  Converting unused data to Globe Rewards points can be done using the Globe One app," Guevarra-Cabreira added.

The Globe Rewards points can be used at over 13,000 stores for shopping, dining, entertainment, travel and Globe products nationwide.

Customers can use Globe Rewards points to shop in Lazada, order meals from GrabFood, watch Korean movies using Viu or even play games through Razer Gold pins.

"Customers can watch videos, play games, shop online, and even buy insurance, without having to spend, all in the safety of their homes. There is a bigger world to discover with the reinvented Globe Rewards," Guevarra-Cabreira said.

To know more about Globe, visit www.globe.com.ph.

About Globe Telecom

Globe Telecom, Inc.  is a leading full-service telecommunications company in the Philippines and publicly listed in the Philippine Stock Exchange with the stock symbol GLO. The company serves the telecommunications and technology needs of consumers and businesses across an entire suite of products and services including mobile, fixed, broadband, data connectivity, internet and managed services. It has major interests in financial technology, digital marketing solutions, venture capital funding for startups,  and virtual healthcare. In 2019, Globe became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, committing to implement universal sustainability principles. Its principals are Ayala Corporation and Singtel, acknowledged industry leaders in the country and in the region. For more information, visit www.globe.com.ph. Follow @enjoyglobe on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

