Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 12 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 21:19

Adnkronos.com

segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:03 "Conte deposita marchio e nome partito, si chiamerà Insieme". Palazzo Chigi smentisce

20:53 Chuck Norris all'assalto del Congresso? 'E' un sosia'

20:28 Orlando: "Critiche del Pd a Conte per rinforzarlo"

20:17 Jake lo 'Sciamano di QAnon' diventa un giocattolo

20:04 Costa: "Senza un'alta ambizione climatica saremo perdenti"

19:28 "Usa chiederanno test Covid negativo a passeggeri internazionali"

19:20 Coronavirus Gb, 45mila contagi e 1.243 morti: il bollettino

18:46 Governo, Rosato: "Conte bis giunto alla fine, fatto acclarato"

18:04 Recovery, Cantiere Navale Vittoria: riconoscere strategicità industria navalmeccanica

18:02 Maxi processo Spada, associazione di stampo mafioso confermata in Appello

17:41 Covid Lombardia, oggi 1.146 contagi: il bollettino

17:31 Legale Salvini replica a Boldrini: "Cifra di 150mila euro si poteva modificare"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Zone rosse vaccino covid news trump conte Zona Rossa Italia
Speciali
Tutti Coronavirus Speciale incentivi

Guide Sensmart Launches New Guide QT Series IR Fever Warning System for Temperature Measurement featuring 5-minute Easy Installation

12 gennaio 2021 | 18.54
LETTURA: 2 minuti

As the COVID-19 global pandemic continues to rattle the world, accurate temperature measurement remains the most critical prevention and control measure used on the front line.

WUHAN, China, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 28, 2020, China's leading company in epidemic prevention and temperature measurement, launched a new fever screening product: the Guide QT Series IR Fever Warning System with infrared thermal imaging and an automatic temperature measurement alarm system. Positioned as an economical yet broadly effective product, it is ideal for large, crowded spaces such as office buildings, schools, residential compounds, and supermarkets.

The most impressive feature of the Guide QT Series IR Fever Warning System is its minimal configuration and easy installation. The product consists of only a thermal camera, monitor, and corresponding software. Furthermore, the whole installation process only takes five minutes. It also features backwards compatibility meaning users can connect old computers to the Guide QT thus extending the usefulness and life of older devices.

As the latest addition to Guide Sensmart's fever screening product lineup, the new QT series is highly accurate and efficient when it comes to temperature detection. Guide QT thermal camera with an ultra-compact integrated blackbody to measure the temperature of up to 120 people per minute within a 5-meter radius and with an accuracy of ±0.3°C.

Among them, QT200 and QT210 are equipped with the proprietary TIMO infrared thermal imaging module which features with low energy consumption, small size profile, and low cost. Guide TIMO thermal imaging module can be easily integrated into Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT), smart terminals, consumer electronics, and other devices to facilitate more intelligent temperature measurement.

CES 2021 will be held online from January 11-14. The new Guide QT Series IR Fever Warning System will also make its public debut in the Guide Sensmart virtual booth.

Guide Sensmart is the subsidiary of Guide Infrared (SZ.002414), the world leading infrared thermal imaging systems manufacturer. Thanks to our group company's 20 years experience in the infrared industry and mass production capacity, Guide Sensamrt designs and delivers high quality, affordable thermal imaging products across the globe at scale quantity with the mission to make thermal imaging benefit the public. For more information, visit https://www.guideir.com (follow @GuideSensmart on facebook/Linkedin/Twitter/Youtube).

www.guideir.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1418827/Guide_QT_Series_IR_Fever_Warning_System_Supermarket.mp4

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza qt Series IR featuring 5-minute easy featuring sistema temperato
Vedi anche
Crisi governo, Zingaretti: "99% italiani non capisce"
Battuta sui tifosi della Lazio, Agorà si scusa
Vaccino Moderna in Italia, il viaggio verso Roma
Salvini: "Se Cina avesse evitato fottutissimi esperimenti..."
Trump e il video censurato dai social
Napoli, la voragine "da non credere" all'Ospedale del Mare - Video
"Una donna è stata colpita", il momento dello sparo
Napoli, vigili dentro la voragine - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza