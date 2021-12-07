Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 07 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 18:49
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:01 Parla l'amico, 'non vedo l'ora di abbracciare forte Zaki'

18:54 Giove, Saturno e Venere si allineano in un 'abbraccio planetario'

18:47 Scala, standing ovation per Mattarella: 6 minuti di applausi

18:29 A Roma Arcs e Uici insieme a tavola, menù in Braille nei ristoranti

18:26 L'elisir di lunga vita? In un acino d'uva

18:01 Scala, la Prima di Macbeth apre la stagione. Ovazione per Mattarella

17:57 Variante Omicron, altri 101 contagi oggi in Gb

17:51 Nefrologo Bianchi: "Il 7-8% degli italiani scopre tardi di avere una malattia renale"

17:44 Pensioni, in stand-by tavolo governo-sindacati dopo annuncio sciopero su manovra

17:37 Proroga stato emergenza, Speranza: "Governo riflette"

17:31 Covid oggi Sicilia, 975 contagi: bollettino 7 dicembre

17:21 Covid Campania oggi, 1.150 nuovi contagi: bollettino 7 dicembre

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

GWM Launches HAVAL DARGO globally at the Jeddah Motor Show

07 dicembre 2021 | 18.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BAODING, China, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 6, the new GWM model HAVAL DARGO was unveiled at the Jeddah Motor Show in Saudi Arabia and its global name was announced worldwide for the first time.

The Jeddah Motor Show is one of the largest motor shows in the Middle East market and it is also the largest and most influential motor show in Saudi Arabia. This time, it attracted a totally of 45 well-known media attending the show on site. As the bright star of the show, HAVAL DARGO not only attracted many spectators with its hardcore and stylish exterior design and tech-savvy interior configurations but also won the prize of Best Car Launched in Jeddah Motor Show awarded by LifeStyle media. "The DARGO looks very off-road and it is well suited to the Saudi terrain, with great potential for market development," said the GWM dealer.

The global name of DARGO is originated based on the Chinese name which literally means "big dog" representing the faithful companion of mankind. The much-anticipated Chinese name was voted in by a large number of HAVAL fans and Chinese netizens through numerous online calls for names. It started a wave of user discussions and became a hot topic for a while. This new model also stands for the product concept of "Dare to go". David Xu, the GWM GCC General Manager, believed that DARGO hoped to bring users the spiritual pursuit of daring to break free and to bravely push on forward.

This new advanced model is defined as the 3/4 scale car which combines the advantages of the city SUV and off- road SUV aiming to create a brand new category. According to the research of user demands, HAVAL categorizes cars of sedans and all-terrain crossovers into several levels including sedans for daily use, station wagons for travel, urban SUVs with a high seating position, and large space suitable for driving in the city, and hard-core SUV special for driving in the wild. Besides above, there should also be a model that combines hard-core and urban SUVs into one to meet all the scenarios from driving in the cities to driving off road on country trips, so DARGO has been created to bring users much more comprehensive driving experience.

Up till now, DARGO has become a popular new model and sells well in China market. Just over a year after its launch, its cumulative sales has exceeded 100,000 units. Recently, this car also won the title of 2021 most popular SUV as the first of list of the China Automotive Industry Customer Satisfaction Index.

As a global brand new model, HAVAL DARGO will start presale in Saudi Arabia. In the near future, this model will also be available in Iraq, Chile, Russia, and other countries to accompany more and more users in the global market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1704509/image.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN99374 en US Auto_E_Motori ICT ICT Media_E_Pubblicita Altro Economia_E_Finanza Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza DARGO globally at at Jeddah Motor Show unveiled at
Vedi anche
News to go
Roma, Green pass falsi in vendita a 100 euro
News to go
Covid, Veneto verso la zona gialla per Natale
News to go
Calcio, stasera torna la Champions League
News to go
Patrick Zaki sarà scarcerato ma non è stato assolto
News to go
Mafia, maxi operazione nel foggiano: 32 gli arresti
News to go
Lampedusa, caro gasolio: marineria pronta a serrata porto
News to go
Manovra 2022, sciopero Cgil e Uil: Cisl si sfila
News to go
Farmaci anti-covid illegali venduti online, Nas oscurano 30 siti
News to go
Minacce no vax a Fedriga, presidente Regioni sotto scorta
News to go
Freddo e neve, arriva la tempesta dell'Immacolata
News to go
Roma, tutto pronto per l'albero di Natale targato Fao
News to go
Salario minimo europeo, ok da Consiglio Ue a negoziati
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza