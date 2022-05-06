Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 06 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 18:17
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:09 Sanzioni Russia, ancora niente accordo in Ue

18:09 'Nave russa Makarov colpita', il video che fa discutere

18:00 Quartapelle in Ucraina, 'stanno respingendo i russi, ora serve sostegno adeguato'

17:45 Internazionali d'Italia 2022, Musetti salta Roma

17:37 Giro d'Italia 2022, van der Poel prima maglia rosa

17:32 Covid oggi Piemonte, 2.513 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 6 maggio

17:17 Covid oggi Emilia Romagna, 3.595 contagi e 11 morti: bollettino 6 maggio

17:07 Esperti a confronto su innovazione in epilessia, convegno Ucb

17:05 La band ucraina Antytila: "Brano con Ed Sheeran girato al fronte, rischio estremo"

16:55 Intervista Lavrov, Brindisi: "Scuse Putin a Israele enorme soddisfazione"

16:33 Covid oggi Lombardia, 5.747 contagi e 29 morti. A Milano 709 casi

16:02 Covid oggi Lazio, 3.807 casi e 8 decessi: a Roma 1.858 contagi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Hack Your Closet speeds up shipments by 300% with nShift

06 maggio 2022 | 14.54
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Automatic printing and greater carrier options revolutionize delivery management

STOCKHOLM, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hack Your Closet, the sustainable personal styling subscription service, has created a more efficient and sustainable shipment process with nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management.  By processing orders more effectively, bulk printing labels and automating the carrier booking process, the company has taken another crucial step toward its mission of reducing overproduction in the clothing industry.

Through a subscription service, the company sends customers across Sweden and France curated recommendations of four garments each month.   These are selected for them based on the style profile they create on sign-up.  At the end of the month, the customer returns the clothes, which are washed and sent to another customer.  The returning customer then receives new recommendations to wear for a month.

For optimum results, the delivery process must be seamless.  As such, the Hack Your Closet team was searching for an automated shipping solution that would enable them to connect with low-carbon delivery options.  nShift proved to be just the partner they were looking for.

Hack Your Closet ships to thousands of monthly subscribers at a time.  Previously, the team had to print all the labels manually. With nShift, however, they can now bulk print for unlimited numbers of customers.  This significantly reduces the time and effort spent on delivery management.

Crucially, nShift also makes it easy for Hack Your Closet to onboard new shipping partners.   The team can continuously pursue more local and more sustainable carrier options, reducing their carbon footprint even further. This includes options for both home delivery and post office collection.

Diana Saloum, Distribution Manager for Hack Your Closet, said, "Clothing production accounts for around one-tenth of global greenhouse gas emissions.  By borrowing clothes that come exclusively out of overstocks, samples and second-hand sources, Hack Your Closet subscribers can make a huge dent in their annual carbon footprint.

"To make this possible for consumers, it's vital that we process and ship orders quickly.  We ship to approximately 700 customers each week. Bulk ordering used to take around half an hour.  Manual printing was taking us a further two and a half hours. With nShift, we are able to do it all in one hour. So the whole process is now three times faster than it was before."

Lars Pedersen, CEO for nShift said, "Companies like Hack Your Closet represent a sustainable fashion future.  To maximize their impact, they need to ensure they are shipping as effectively as possible.  We make it easier to onboard new shipping partners, meaning the team can continuously pursue more local and more sustainable carrier options, reducing their carbon footprint even further. This includes options for both home delivery and post office collection."

Read more about Hack Your Closet's work with nShift: https://nshift.com/customer-stories/nshift-helps-hack-your-closet-save-time-and-the-planet

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Moda Arredamento_E_Design AltroAltro Trasporti_E_Logistica Ambiente delivery management greater carrier options carrier fornitura
Vedi anche
News to go
Pnrr, Carfagna: "Grande risposta del Sud al bando per nuove scuole"
News to go
Cri, inaugurata a Roma nuova sede Centrale di Risposta Nazionale
News to go
Ucraina, Medvedev: "Da Orban passo coraggioso"
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Putin mobilita forze armate, noi potere economico"
News to go
Sanità, 1 italiano su 10 rinuncia alle cure
News to go
Cina, posticipati i Giochi Asiatici
News to go
Ucraina, Kiev: "223 bimbi uccisi da inizio guerra"
News to go
Console con software pirata, 1000 sequestri
News to go
Forestazione delle città italiane, pubblicato studio
News to go
Ucraina-Usa, le rivelazioni del New York Times
News to go
Mascherine obbligatorie, le regole in Campania
News to go
Meteo, le previsioni per il weekend
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza